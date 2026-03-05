ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Kid Suffers 40% Burn Injury After Neighbouring Lady Pours Boiling Water On Him

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old child suffered burn injuries after a neighbouring lady poured boiling water on him for spraying colour on her during Holi in the Koradi area of Maharashtra's Nagpur. The mother of the victim has filed a police complaint.

In Nagpur and Vidarbha regions, there is a tradition of bathing in water heated on coals the day after the Holika Dahan festival. Police said the accused lady had also heated the water the same way. In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, it's seen that the toddler screamed for his life and was shaken with fright.