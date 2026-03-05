Nagpur Kid Suffers 40% Burn Injury After Neighbouring Lady Pours Boiling Water On Him
The mother of the four-year-old child has filed a police complaint. The accused lady said she spontaneously threw the water, not knowing it was hot.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old child suffered burn injuries after a neighbouring lady poured boiling water on him for spraying colour on her during Holi in the Koradi area of Maharashtra's Nagpur. The mother of the victim has filed a police complaint.
In Nagpur and Vidarbha regions, there is a tradition of bathing in water heated on coals the day after the Holika Dahan festival. Police said the accused lady had also heated the water the same way. In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, it's seen that the toddler screamed for his life and was shaken with fright.
Realising her mistake, the lady immediately poured cold water on him to prevent him from suffering burns. However, by then the child had already suffered 40%. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where his condition is stable. In defence, the accused lady said it was a spontaneous act and not intentional.
Nagpur police launched an investigation into the matter and came to the preliminary conclusion that the woman had inadvertently thrown the water. Inspector Popat Dhayatonde of Koradi Police Station said, "That aaji spontaneously threw the bucket of water, not realising that the water was hot, and the act was done unintentionally and suddenly. The child's mother has filed a complaint in this regard. The accused lady has not been arrested yet."
