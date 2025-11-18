ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Jail Prisoners Win Third Prize For Recreating Raigad Fort For MP Cultural Festival

Nagpur: In just four days, a replica of the stunning Raigad Fort was built by 10 inmates, who were helped by Anand Pansare, the Nagpur Central Jail Officer, Vaibhav Aage, Superintendent, and Deepa Vaibhav Aage, the Jail Deputy Superintendent. Interestingly, when Deepa proposed the concept to the inmates, they created the Raigad fort with a touch of modernity, within four days. This is a first-of-its-kind experiment in Maharashtra. Their creation won them the third prize in a competition as part of the MP Cultural Festival. After consulting with the deputy superintendent and other prison officials, Aage promptly agreed to the MP Cultural Festival Committee's request that the inmates take part in the Shivaji Fort Competition. Following that, the most crucial decision was the selection of a fort, since every fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has a glorious past. However, 'Raigad Fort' was repeatedly mentioned in all the conversations they had among the officials and with the prisoners. Hence, this fort was shortlisted. The replica of Raigad Fort (ETV Bharat) The coronation ceremony of Shivaji Maharaj was held at Raigad Fort, where he was given the title of 'Chhatrapati'. Based on the photos available on the internet, the prisoners proceeded to build the structures of a fort, which they have called as 'symbolic of Raigad fort.'