Nagpur Jail Prisoners Win Third Prize For Recreating Raigad Fort For MP Cultural Festival
The inmates who have never seen the Raigad Fort recreate a replica as a mark of their reverence to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Nagpur: In just four days, a replica of the stunning Raigad Fort was built by 10 inmates, who were helped by Anand Pansare, the Nagpur Central Jail Officer, Vaibhav Aage, Superintendent, and Deepa Vaibhav Aage, the Jail Deputy Superintendent.
Interestingly, when Deepa proposed the concept to the inmates, they created the Raigad fort with a touch of modernity, within four days. This is a first-of-its-kind experiment in Maharashtra. Their creation won them the third prize in a competition as part of the MP Cultural Festival.
After consulting with the deputy superintendent and other prison officials, Aage promptly agreed to the MP Cultural Festival Committee's request that the inmates take part in the Shivaji Fort Competition.
Following that, the most crucial decision was the selection of a fort, since every fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has a glorious past. However, 'Raigad Fort' was repeatedly mentioned in all the conversations they had among the officials and with the prisoners. Hence, this fort was shortlisted.
The coronation ceremony of Shivaji Maharaj was held at Raigad Fort, where he was given the title of 'Chhatrapati'. Based on the photos available on the internet, the prisoners proceeded to build the structures of a fort, which they have called as 'symbolic of Raigad fort.'
Pansare said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the most venerated deity in India and even abroad. The convicts believe his beliefs and ideology. The prisoners went on to create the Raigad fort with a symbolic image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."
The inmates wish to convey to the public that something unintentionally happened to them that shouldn't have happened. "But even today, there is a spirit inside us that is alive, and we hope to return to society. We need the sympathy from our society, and we don't wish to be judged," said a few of the inmates who participated in this event.
One inmate added, "Even though we all have not physically travelled to see the Raigad fort, we have visited it in our minds. This is our path of return, and we hope society doesn't neglect us."
Waste materials were used to build this replica. Aage said, "Inmates will refrain from committing crimes if their talents are acknowledged and they are given the chance to pursue their passion."
Officials say that the prison's motto is 'reform and rehabilitation' of the inmates. In their process of wanting to rehabilitate the inmates, the prison officials identify those who display any artistic skills and are given vocational training, which includes building forts. It is an effort to reform every prisoner who is serving a prison term.
"It is said that empty mind is a devil's workshop, hence our goal is to keep the prisoners engaged in some positive activity. We provide training, different educational opportunities and help in the development of their skills. We organise different cultural programmes and help the prisoners develop their latent talent," said Vaibhav Aage.
Raigad fort served as the second capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and was important for the administration and expansion of the Maratha Kingdom.
Read More