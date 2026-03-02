ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Factory Blast: Nine Directors Of Explosives Company Arrested

At least 18 workers were charred to death in blast at SBL Energy Limited, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, in Katol on Sunday. .

NDRF and SDRF teams at the SBL Energy Limited after an explosion in Nagpur on Mar 01, 2026. ,
NDRF and SDRF teams at the SBL Energy Limited after an explosion in Nagpur on Mar 01, 2026. , (ANI)
By PTI

Published : March 2, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST

Nagpur, Mar 2 (PTI) Police have arrested nine directors of an explosives manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Nagpur district where a blast claimed the lives of 18 persons, officials said on Monday.

The Kalmeshwar police here have registered a case against 21 directors and shareholders of the SBL Energy Limited under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said. Nine directors of the company have so far been arrested, the police officials said.

At least 18 workers were charred to death, and 24 others were injured, most of them critically, in a powerful blast at the detonator packing unit of SBL Energy Limited, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil here on Sunday morning.

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Dr Harssh Poddar on Monday said that an initial report by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and Defence Information System for Security (DISS) pointed to safety lacunae at the company.

Acting on the report, the police registered the case against the company officials, he said. The arrested persons were being questioned and efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining accused in the case, the official said.

According to police, the bodies were charred beyond recognition, and samples of the family members were being taken for DNA testing to ascertain the identities of the deceased. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

