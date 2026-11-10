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Nagpur’s Deaf And Mute Swimming Coach Akshay Navale Inspires Hundreds

Nagpur’s Deaf and Mute Swimming Coach Akshay Navale Inspires Hundreds, Saves Woman From Drowning ( ETV Bharat )

Nagpur: Some people turn the limitations they are born with into the foundation of their strength. Akshay Navale, a 28-year-old swimming coach from Nagpur, Maharashtra, is one such example. Despite being unable to hear or speak, he has established himself as a swimming instructor, teaching hundreds of schoolchildren how to swim and stay safe in water.

Akshay communicates with his students through hand gestures and demonstrations rather than spoken instructions. His determination and swimming skills recently helped save the life of a young woman who jumped into Ambazari Lake in an alleged suicide attempt. Akshay entered the water and brought her to safety.