Nagpur’s Deaf And Mute Swimming Coach Akshay Navale Inspires Hundreds
Akshay communicates with his students through hand gestures and demonstrations rather than spoken instructions.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Nagpur: Some people turn the limitations they are born with into the foundation of their strength. Akshay Navale, a 28-year-old swimming coach from Nagpur, Maharashtra, is one such example. Despite being unable to hear or speak, he has established himself as a swimming instructor, teaching hundreds of schoolchildren how to swim and stay safe in water.
Akshay communicates with his students through hand gestures and demonstrations rather than spoken instructions. His determination and swimming skills recently helped save the life of a young woman who jumped into Ambazari Lake in an alleged suicide attempt. Akshay entered the water and brought her to safety.
Since childhood, Akshay could not hear or speak, and when he turned 10, he suffered epileptic seizures, commonly referred to as fits. It was one day when he expressed his desire to join swimming classes, which his father arranged.
Gradually, Akshay developed an interest in swimming and became proficient in the sport. According to his family, he has not experienced any seizures since he began swimming regularly.
For learning, he used to observe coaches and train. Presently, he is working as a swimming instructor and has trained hundreds of schoolchildren over the years. He teaches students how to maintain body balance in water, coordinate their arm and leg movements, control their breathing and follow essential water-safety precautions.
Although he cannot speak, he communicates instructions through hand movements and gestures. He uses techniques, observes students as they practise and uses visual signals to correct their mistakes.
Over the years, Akshay has participated in several swimming competitions and won them.
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