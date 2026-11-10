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Nagpur’s Deaf And Mute Swimming Coach Akshay Navale Inspires Hundreds

Akshay communicates with his students through hand gestures and demonstrations rather than spoken instructions.

Nagpur’s Deaf and Mute Swimming Coach Akshay Navale Inspires Hundreds, Saves Woman From Drowning
Nagpur’s Deaf and Mute Swimming Coach Akshay Navale Inspires Hundreds, Saves Woman From Drowning (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Nagpur: Some people turn the limitations they are born with into the foundation of their strength. Akshay Navale, a 28-year-old swimming coach from Nagpur, Maharashtra, is one such example. Despite being unable to hear or speak, he has established himself as a swimming instructor, teaching hundreds of schoolchildren how to swim and stay safe in water.

Akshay communicates with his students through hand gestures and demonstrations rather than spoken instructions. His determination and swimming skills recently helped save the life of a young woman who jumped into Ambazari Lake in an alleged suicide attempt. Akshay entered the water and brought her to safety.

Since childhood, Akshay could not hear or speak, and when he turned 10, he suffered epileptic seizures, commonly referred to as fits. It was one day when he expressed his desire to join swimming classes, which his father arranged.

Nagpur’s Deaf and Mute Swimming Coach Akshay Navale Inspires Hundreds, Saves Woman From Drowning
Nagpur’s Deaf and Mute Swimming Coach Akshay Navale Inspires Hundreds, Saves Woman From Drowning (ETV Bharat)

Gradually, Akshay developed an interest in swimming and became proficient in the sport. According to his family, he has not experienced any seizures since he began swimming regularly.

For learning, he used to observe coaches and train. Presently, he is working as a swimming instructor and has trained hundreds of schoolchildren over the years. He teaches students how to maintain body balance in water, coordinate their arm and leg movements, control their breathing and follow essential water-safety precautions.

Nagpur’s Deaf and Mute Swimming Coach Akshay Navale Inspires Hundreds, Saves Woman From Drowning
Nagpur’s Deaf and Mute Swimming Coach Akshay Navale Inspires Hundreds, Saves Woman From Drowning (ETV Bharat)

Although he cannot speak, he communicates instructions through hand movements and gestures. He uses techniques, observes students as they practise and uses visual signals to correct their mistakes.

Over the years, Akshay has participated in several swimming competitions and won them.

Read More:

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  2. Asian Para Games 2026: Five Gold Medals For India On Day 3; Enters Top Five In Medal Tally
  3. Six-Year-Old Vijayawada Girl Completes 17-Km Arabian Sea Swim

TAGGED:

AKSHAY NAVALE
SWIMMING COACH
DEAF AND MUTE COACH
DIFFERENTLY ABLED
SWIMMING TRAINING

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