Nagpur Cops Evict Protesters Late At Night Amid Singing Of National Anthem By Youths
Nagpur police had allowed the protest only up to 7 pm. However, a section of the protesters continued their demonstration even after the permitted time
By PTI
Published : July 23, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Nagpur: Police on Wednesday night evicted several protesters from the Samvidhan Square site in Nagpur after they remained put for around five hours and bundled them in vans while some youths were singing the national anthem. After detaining them, the protesters were moved away in police vehicles to an undisclosed location.
Hundreds of youngsters, including students and women, had been staging the demonstration in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing protest in the national capital over the NEET leak issue, since evening.
During the demonstration, they shouted slogans against the government and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation. Police started clearing the protest site around 11 pm. Many protesters were forcibly evicted and bundled into police vans.
The police had allowed the protest only up to 7 pm. However, a section of the protesters continued their demonstration even after the permitted time, a senior officer said. Following directions from Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil, police started clearing the protest site. Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy reached the spot with additional police personnel to supervise the operation.
As the police moved in, some protesters started singing the national anthem. Despite this, the police continued the action and removed them from the venue. The protesters were detained and taken away in police vehicles to an undisclosed location.
Speaking to reporters, Joint CP Reddy said, "The protesters were repeatedly asked to leave, but they refused. As they continued the protest beyond the permitted time, the police were forced to remove them from the site”.
Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will visit the Samvidhan square on Thursday morning, according to his office. Elsewhere, the city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, staged a protest in Chitnis Park area against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Gandhi, along with Congress workers, tried to trespass into the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday and committed an anti-national act, the BJYM alleged. BJYM activists led by city unit president Sachin Karare also shouted slogans in front of the nearby Congress office.
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