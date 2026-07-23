ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Cops Evict Protesters Late At Night Amid Singing Of National Anthem By Youths

Police personnel detain Nagpur City (District) Congress Committee President Prafulla Gudadhe with party supporters during a protest in support of the ongoing students' demands against the arrest of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi outside Lok Bhawan, in Nagpur on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Nagpur: Police on Wednesday night evicted several protesters from the Samvidhan Square site in Nagpur after they remained put for around five hours and bundled them in vans while some youths were singing the national anthem. After detaining them, the protesters were moved away in police vehicles to an undisclosed location.

Hundreds of youngsters, including students and women, had been staging the demonstration in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing protest in the national capital over the NEET leak issue, since evening.

During the demonstration, they shouted slogans against the government and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation. Police started clearing the protest site around 11 pm. Many protesters were forcibly evicted and bundled into police vans.

The police had allowed the protest only up to 7 pm. However, a section of the protesters continued their demonstration even after the permitted time, a senior officer said. Following directions from Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil, police started clearing the protest site. Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy reached the spot with additional police personnel to supervise the operation.