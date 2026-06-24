ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Civic Body To Penalise Those Found Dumping Garbage In City's Drains

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will now file cases against those found dumping filth or garbage in the city's drains.

The civic body, in a recent monsoon preparatory meeting held at Laxminagar and Dharampeth zonal offices took the decision. While the Municipal Corporation claims to have completed pre-monsoon cleaning of rivers and drains, illegal construction and encroachments in Nagpur remain a cause of concern.

Consequently, the meeting decided to file direct police FIRs against those dumping garbage in drains. Orders were also issued to initiate strict action against all forms of illegal encroachment—including illegal meat markets—and to confiscate materials involved. To resolve the issue of clogged sewer lines, a unanimous decision was made to procure 10 new machines, allocating at least one to each of the 10 zones in the city.

Standing Committee chairperson Shivani Dani-Vakhare raised the issue of illegal construction and encroachment in the meeting and pointed out that encroachers often re-occupy the same spots even after NMC's action. She highlighted the significant inconvenience faced by citizens due to the emergence of illegal meat markets in several locations, particularly in the Laxminagar zone.

Emphasizing the need for immediate and stringent action, Shivani instructed the administration to take local corporators and the police into confidence and secure their cooperation during anti-encroachment drives.

Laxminagar Zone Committee chairperson Lakshmi Yadav directed officials to take the suggestions of corporators regarding drain cleaning operations. She expressed strong displeasure over the fact that sludge and waste often remain piled up beside drains for days after cleaning work is completed.