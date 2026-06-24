Nagpur Civic Body To Penalise Those Found Dumping Garbage In City's Drains
Corporators and officials decided to file direct police FIRs against those dumping garbage in drains, reports Dhananjay Tiple.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will now file cases against those found dumping filth or garbage in the city's drains.
The civic body, in a recent monsoon preparatory meeting held at Laxminagar and Dharampeth zonal offices took the decision. While the Municipal Corporation claims to have completed pre-monsoon cleaning of rivers and drains, illegal construction and encroachments in Nagpur remain a cause of concern.
Consequently, the meeting decided to file direct police FIRs against those dumping garbage in drains. Orders were also issued to initiate strict action against all forms of illegal encroachment—including illegal meat markets—and to confiscate materials involved. To resolve the issue of clogged sewer lines, a unanimous decision was made to procure 10 new machines, allocating at least one to each of the 10 zones in the city.
Standing Committee chairperson Shivani Dani-Vakhare raised the issue of illegal construction and encroachment in the meeting and pointed out that encroachers often re-occupy the same spots even after NMC's action. She highlighted the significant inconvenience faced by citizens due to the emergence of illegal meat markets in several locations, particularly in the Laxminagar zone.
Emphasizing the need for immediate and stringent action, Shivani instructed the administration to take local corporators and the police into confidence and secure their cooperation during anti-encroachment drives.
Laxminagar Zone Committee chairperson Lakshmi Yadav directed officials to take the suggestions of corporators regarding drain cleaning operations. She expressed strong displeasure over the fact that sludge and waste often remain piled up beside drains for days after cleaning work is completed.
Lakshmi directed that punitive action be taken against those dumping garbage into drains and emphasized that the 'Mission 100 Days' initiative must be implemented with utmost sincerity and effectiveness.
Officials said NMC is set to receive five new sewage blockage cleaning machines from the government. However, the participants of the meeting demanded to allocate at least two machines to each zone. Corporators also demanded strict action against the solid waste management company due to its erratic operations and the failure of garbage collection vehicles to arrive on schedule.
Furthermore, they drew the Commissioner's attention to issues such as non-functional park lights, the menace of stray dogs in the lanes, and the inconvenience caused to citizens during the laying of water pipelines under the 'Amrit-2' scheme.
In a bid to resolve issues on the spot, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin ordered all officials to work in coordination with the corporators. He directed that strict action be taken against encroachers without leniency, while maintaining law and order in the city. The Commissioner announced during the meeting that a 'Citizen Grievance Redressal Day' would be held at all zonal offices on the second and fourth Friday of every month to address citizens' problems.
He also stated that a special cleanliness drive would be conducted weekly to ensure the cleanliness of schools, parks, playgrounds, markets, hospitals, religious sites, and crematoriums.
Also Read
Foreign Tourist Flags Garbage Problem In Shimla, Urges People To Protect 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal