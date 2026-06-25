ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Businessmen Allegedly Held Hostage In Bihar Land Deal; Main Accused Arrested

Nawada: Three businessmen from Maharashtra's Nagpur were allegedly held hostage, assaulted and forced to sign property documents in Bihar's Nawada district. Police have arrested the main accused and launched an investigation into the matter.

The victims, identified as Sunil Kale, Vijay Vanve, and broker Santosh Pandey, have been traced and rescued from Odisha. During questioning, they alleged that they were coerced into signing documents and issuing a cheque under threat. Police said the accused had also attempted to frame them in a false cheating case involving Rs 51 lakh.

According to Sunil Kale, a civil engineer from Nagpur, he had planned to sell his ancestral land to raise around Rs 90 lakh for his daughter's higher education in Japan. Kale alleged that the main accused, Pankaj Singh, had travelled to Nagpur earlier and gained the confidence of the businessmen by portraying himself as a prominent industrialist. After inspecting the land, Singh allegedly assured them that payment would be made in cash and invited them to Nawada to finalize the deal.

Nagpur Businessmen Allegedly Held Hostage in Bihar Land Deal; Main Accused Arrested (ETV Bharat)

The victims were reportedly accommodated at a hotel in Rajauli. On June 21, Singh allegedly arrived with armed associates and held the three men captive. They were allegedly assaulted and threatened at gunpoint.

The victims said they handed over a cheque worth Rs 51 lakh and signed documents related to the land transaction. According to their statements, the deal involved land worth approximately Rs 5 crore, with Rs 1 crore to be paid online and Rs 4 crore in cash.