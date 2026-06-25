Nagpur Businessmen Allegedly Held Hostage In Bihar Land Deal; Main Accused Arrested
The victims, identified as Sunil Kale, Vijay Vanve, and broker Santosh Pandey, have been traced and rescued from Odisha.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Nawada: Three businessmen from Maharashtra's Nagpur were allegedly held hostage, assaulted and forced to sign property documents in Bihar's Nawada district. Police have arrested the main accused and launched an investigation into the matter.
The victims, identified as Sunil Kale, Vijay Vanve, and broker Santosh Pandey, have been traced and rescued from Odisha. During questioning, they alleged that they were coerced into signing documents and issuing a cheque under threat. Police said the accused had also attempted to frame them in a false cheating case involving Rs 51 lakh.
According to Sunil Kale, a civil engineer from Nagpur, he had planned to sell his ancestral land to raise around Rs 90 lakh for his daughter's higher education in Japan. Kale alleged that the main accused, Pankaj Singh, had travelled to Nagpur earlier and gained the confidence of the businessmen by portraying himself as a prominent industrialist. After inspecting the land, Singh allegedly assured them that payment would be made in cash and invited them to Nawada to finalize the deal.
The victims were reportedly accommodated at a hotel in Rajauli. On June 21, Singh allegedly arrived with armed associates and held the three men captive. They were allegedly assaulted and threatened at gunpoint.
The victims said they handed over a cheque worth Rs 51 lakh and signed documents related to the land transaction. According to their statements, the deal involved land worth approximately Rs 5 crore, with Rs 1 crore to be paid online and Rs 4 crore in cash.
The businessmen said that during the assault they secretly wrote the phone numbers of their family members on their bodies. Later, they managed to escape from the hotel.
Following their escape, the accused allegedly filed a complaint at Rajauli Police Station said that the victims had taken Rs 51 lakh and absconded. However, police said no evidence supporting that allegation was found during the investigation.
Investigators examined CCTV footage from the hotel and reportedly found no evidence of any cash transaction or the use of a currency-counting machine, as told by the accused. Based on the findings, police registered a case against Pankaj Singh and arrested him. Authorities said Singh has a criminal history and had previously been convicted in serious offences, including kidnapping and murder, for which he had received a life sentence.
Police said a gunman allegedly involved in the incident told investigators that Singh had threatened to shoot himself and later kill the victims if the deal did not proceed as planned.
After Singh's arrest, some of his relatives allegedly created a disturbance at a hospital. Police detained two individuals in connection with the incident and registered a separate case.
Station House Officer Ranjit Kumar said, "The truth behind the irregularities in the land deal was uncovered through the alertness and diligence of the police team. The investigation is continuing from all angles, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty.”
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