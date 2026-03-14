Nagpur Artist Turns Disability Into Strength, Gains Recognition For Her Paintings At Mahalaxmi Saras Fair
Diagnosed with neuromuscular dystrophy, Pranjal Sambare continues painting with determination, turning her passion into recognition and inspiration for visitors at the exhibition.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
By Dhananjay Tiple
Nagpur: Pranjal Sambare, a 25-year-old wheelchair-bound artist, has become a recognised face at the ongoing Mahalaxmi Saras exhibition in Nagpur. Her paintings have received immense appreciation from visitors, and many are being sold as they are reasonably priced.
While she may not be a Frida Kahlo, Pranjal has carved a niche for herself through her art.
Pranjal was born with a disability that was later diagnosed as progressive degenerative neuromuscular dystrophy after she completed her graduation. This diagnosis marked a turning point in her life and artistic journey.
The condition leads to gradual weakening of muscles and bones, making it difficult for her to sit for long periods. Despite these physical limitations, her determination and confidence remained unwavering, allowing her to pursue her passion for painting.
Pranjal told ETV Bharat, “After completing my graduation, when I was preparing for competitive exams, my condition worsened and medical tests confirmed neuromuscular dystrophy. It makes it difficult for me to sit for long. I have had this condition since birth, but I have loved painting since childhood and spend most of my time painting.”
Despite these challenges, Pranjal has filled her life with vibrant colours and positivity through her art. This vibrant spirit is evident at her stall, where her optimistic outlook and dedication inspire visitors who stop by and purchase her paintings.
“My paintings are not priced too high. People like owning original artwork, so I keep prices reasonable. I especially enjoy painting landscapes, and one of them has already been sold,” she said.
Pranjal’s sister, Vaishnavi, was seen helping her move around the exhibition in a wheelchair. She said the exhibition has given Pranjal a valuable opportunity to showcase her talent.
Vaishnavi told ETV Bharat, “This exhibition has been a wonderful platform for art lovers to meet Pranjal, see her paintings and buy them. We are very happy with the response she has received. It has also become a source of income for her.”
Pranjal’s family, residents of Ukali village in Bhiwapur taluka of Nagpur district, initially saw painting as a way for her to pass the time. Over the years, however, they noticed her skills improving steadily as her sketches began to show remarkable detail and lifelike quality.
“Initially, I started painting just to pass the time. But gradually, my family noticed that my sketches were improving and they began encouraging me. Today, my paintings have given me recognition in society,” Pranjal said, adding, “Painting is the one thing I truly love and want to keep doing.”
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