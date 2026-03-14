ETV Bharat / state

Nagpur Artist Turns Disability Into Strength, Gains Recognition For Her Paintings At Mahalaxmi Saras Fair

By Dhananjay Tiple

Nagpur: Pranjal Sambare, a 25-year-old wheelchair-bound artist, has become a recognised face at the ongoing Mahalaxmi Saras exhibition in Nagpur. Her paintings have received immense appreciation from visitors, and many are being sold as they are reasonably priced.

While she may not be a Frida Kahlo, Pranjal has carved a niche for herself through her art.

Pranjal was born with a disability that was later diagnosed as progressive degenerative neuromuscular dystrophy after she completed her graduation. This diagnosis marked a turning point in her life and artistic journey.

The condition leads to gradual weakening of muscles and bones, making it difficult for her to sit for long periods. Despite these physical limitations, her determination and confidence remained unwavering, allowing her to pursue her passion for painting.

Pranjal told ETV Bharat, “After completing my graduation, when I was preparing for competitive exams, my condition worsened and medical tests confirmed neuromuscular dystrophy. It makes it difficult for me to sit for long. I have had this condition since birth, but I have loved painting since childhood and spend most of my time painting.”