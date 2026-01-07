ETV Bharat / state

Centre Grants GI Tag To 'Nagauri Ashwagandha’ To Boost Nagaur's Global Agricultural Identity

Nagaur: The Centre has officially granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag to 'Nagauri Ashwagandha'. The move positions Nagaur as a new agricultural brand on the global map and marks a historic moment for farmers of the Marwar region, particularly those in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

After Sojat Mehendi, this is Rajasthan’s second major achievement in the agricultural category. Experts say the tag will not only protect the authenticity of Nagauri Ashwagandha but also enhance farmers’ income and export potential.

Assistant Professor Dr Vikas Pawadiya of Nagaur Agriculture College calls the GI tag as the Centre's final approval on the purity and quality of Nagauri Ashwagandha. He said the recognition would provide legal protection, encourage innovation and research in medicinal farming. It will also attract more youth towards cultivating herbal crops.

Agricultural experts note that Nagaur's dry climate and sandy soil are ideally suited for Ashwagandha cultivation. Compared to produce from other regions, Ashwagandha grown in Nagaur has longer, thicker roots rich in medicinal compounds, particularly alkaloids. Its berries are known for their dark, bright red colour, which is considered a clear indicator of superior quality. It is on these basis that the government has granted the GI tag to Nagauri Ashwagandha.

The GI tag is expected to open new business avenues for thousands of farmers in Nagaur district. With the name now legally protected, no individual or organisation can misuse the 'Nagauri Ashwagandha' label in global markets. This will curb adulteration as well.