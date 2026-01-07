Centre Grants GI Tag To 'Nagauri Ashwagandha’ To Boost Nagaur's Global Agricultural Identity
After Sojat Mehendi, this is Rajasthan's second major achievement in the agricultural category to receive GI recognition.
Nagaur: The Centre has officially granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag to 'Nagauri Ashwagandha'. The move positions Nagaur as a new agricultural brand on the global map and marks a historic moment for farmers of the Marwar region, particularly those in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan.
After Sojat Mehendi, this is Rajasthan’s second major achievement in the agricultural category. Experts say the tag will not only protect the authenticity of Nagauri Ashwagandha but also enhance farmers’ income and export potential.
Assistant Professor Dr Vikas Pawadiya of Nagaur Agriculture College calls the GI tag as the Centre's final approval on the purity and quality of Nagauri Ashwagandha. He said the recognition would provide legal protection, encourage innovation and research in medicinal farming. It will also attract more youth towards cultivating herbal crops.
Agricultural experts note that Nagaur's dry climate and sandy soil are ideally suited for Ashwagandha cultivation. Compared to produce from other regions, Ashwagandha grown in Nagaur has longer, thicker roots rich in medicinal compounds, particularly alkaloids. Its berries are known for their dark, bright red colour, which is considered a clear indicator of superior quality. It is on these basis that the government has granted the GI tag to Nagauri Ashwagandha.
The GI tag is expected to open new business avenues for thousands of farmers in Nagaur district. With the name now legally protected, no individual or organisation can misuse the 'Nagauri Ashwagandha' label in global markets. This will curb adulteration as well.
Farmers are expected to receive better prices for their produce, and the role of middlemen will be reduced. International pharmaceutical and Ayurvedic companies will be able to source directly from farmers. This will potentially increase exports and market demand. Experts believe this will also lead to a rise in Ashwagandha prices and create new employment opportunities.
The achievement is credited to the sustained efforts of Parvati Chaudhary, Director of the Nagauri Welfare Society, who worked at the grassroots level to advance the GI tag application. Technical support and data were provided by ICAR Anand (Gujarat), led by Principal Scientist Dr Parmeshwarlal Saran, along with the State Agriculture Department.
Rajasthan’s 22nd GI-certified product
With the inclusion of Nagauri Ashwagandha, the number of GI-certified products from Rajasthan has reached 22. The list already includes well-known products such as Bikaneri Bhujia, Makrana Marble, and Kota Doria.
Benefits for Nagaur farmers
- Better prices and market security: Legal protection of the name will ensure farmers receive the true value of their crop.
- Check on adulteration: Only certified Nagauri Ashwagandha can be sold internationally, helping maintain quality standards.
- Direct access to global markets: Foreign pharmaceutical and herbal companies can directly procure from farmers.
- Rising income: With growing demand for medicinal crops, farmers can earn higher returns per acre.
- Significant cultivation area: Ashwagandha is currently cultivated on about 5,000 hectares across India, producing nearly 1,600 tonnes, with Nagaur contributing a substantial share.
