Police Arrest Five Members Of Inter-State Gang After A 650 Km Chase In Rajasthan
The accused confessed to have committed over 100 thefts and burglaries in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Nagaur: Khinvsar police in Rajasthan's Nagaur district scanned 400 CCTV cameras and chased an 18-wheel trailer for 650 km to zero in on an inter-state gang involved in thefts and burglaries.
Police arrested five members of the gang from Jahazpur in Bhilwara district. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed over 100 thefts and burglaries in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, in the last two years, the gang has stolen jewellery and cash worth over Rs 10 crore.
Additional Superintendent of Police Asharam Chaudhary explained the gang's modus operandi and said its members would arrive at the crime spot in an 18-wheel trailer and park it on the roadside. "One of the members would stay in the trailer, while another would keep watch. The remaining three would break into homes in the dark of night and commit thefts.The accused did not even use mobile phones during the crime," he said.
The ASP said the accused also stole bikes from the road to conduct recce of homes in remote areas. "After reaching the crime scene on the stolen bike, they would abandon it several kilometres away," he said, adding checked the Fastag records and CCTV footage of toll plazas through which the trailer passed.
Chaudhary said after a theft of approximately Rs 8.30 lakh in Birloka on August 6, the police intensified their investigation. "The suspicious trailer was identified after scanning footage from approximately 400 CCTV cameras and 18 toll plazas. Police chased the trailer, which left Chittorgarh on August 13, and stopped it in Jahazpur on the night of August 14, approximately 650 kilometres away", he said, adding the accused were nabbed from the trailer.
According to the ASP, police interrogation revealed 12 thefts in Nagaur district, including Khinvsar. Additionally, the accused confessed to have committed crimes in Jodhpur, Barmer, Didwana-Kuchaman, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Phalodi. The accused have been identified as Shaitan, Rajendra, Raju, Ratanlal, and Nanu. Police are now working to recover the stolen goods and search for other individuals associated with the gang, he said.
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