ETV Bharat / state

Nagarmal Bajoria Passes Away In Patna; Had Challenged Indira Gandhi, A B Vajpayee, Lost 284 Times

Patna: Nagarmal Bajoria, a social worker from Bhagalpur who carved a unique identity in electoral history as 'Dharti Pakad' (a moniker for a persistent election contender), has passed away. He breathed his last at a hospital in Patna at the age of 97.

'Dharti Pakad'

Bajoria held a unique record in the country's democratic process. He contested elections a total of 284 times, ranging from local body polls at the ward level to elections for the nation's highest offices — the President and Vice-President.

In the process, he challenged political stalwarts like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the electoral arena, even though he never tasted victory in any election. People respectfully called him 'Dharti Pakad' due to his tireless spirit in contesting elections.