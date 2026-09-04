Nagarmal Bajoria Passes Away In Patna; Had Challenged Indira Gandhi, A B Vajpayee, Lost 284 Times
Bhagalpur social worker Nagarmal Bajoria, known across the country as 'Dharti Pakad', died at the age of 97.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Patna: Nagarmal Bajoria, a social worker from Bhagalpur who carved a unique identity in electoral history as 'Dharti Pakad' (a moniker for a persistent election contender), has passed away. He breathed his last at a hospital in Patna at the age of 97.
'Dharti Pakad'
Bajoria held a unique record in the country's democratic process. He contested elections a total of 284 times, ranging from local body polls at the ward level to elections for the nation's highest offices — the President and Vice-President.
In the process, he challenged political stalwarts like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the electoral arena, even though he never tasted victory in any election. People respectfully called him 'Dharti Pakad' due to his tireless spirit in contesting elections.
According to reports, his mortal remains have been brought from Patna to his residence near Devi Babu Dharamshala on MP Dwivedi Road in Bhagalpur. His funeral procession will start from his residence later today, and the last rites will be performed at the Barari cremation ground.
Deep Connection With Pakistan
Nagarmal Bajoria was born in undivided India in Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. Even before the country's independence and partition, his entire family had migrated and settled in Bhagalpur, Bihar, which became his karmabhumi. He is survived by a large family, including four sons and daughters.