ETV Bharat / state

Nagarjuna Withdraws Petition Against Minister Konda Surekha

Stating that she never intended to hurt Nagarjuna or his family, her comments, she clarified, were not meant to embarrass them or damage their reputation. She said she regretted her comments and withdrew them publicly. Subsequently, Nagarjuna withdrew the case.

Hyderabad: Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna withdrew the defamation case he filed against State Minister Konda Surekha. The move came after Surekha posted on X, expressing regret for her earlier remarks about the actor and apologising to his family.

The controversy began on October 2, 2024, when Surekha, speaking to the media at Langar Houz, made a series of explosive allegations against BRS leader and former minister K.T. Rama Rao. She claimed he had interfered in the personal lives of several actresses and even linked him to the breakup of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. She also accused him of using phone tapping to trouble people and suggested his influence pushed actresses into quick marriages and early exits from films.

Samantha had responded almost immediately, stating firmly that her divorce was a personal matter. Surekha apologised to her soon after.

Following these remarks, Nagarjuna approached the Nampally court, alleging that her statements were baseless, damaging, and deeply hurtful to his family’s honour. The court took up the case and issued notices to the minister.

But with Surekha’s public withdrawal of her comments on X yesterday, Nagarjuna chose to end the matter. He withdrew the petition today, and for now, it seems the controversy has finally settled.