ETV Bharat / state

Nagarjuna Sagar Stands Out As A Temple Of Modern India

Palnadu: Nagarjuna Sagar, one of the most significant multipurpose irrigation projects in the country, continues to stand out as a ‘Temple of Modern India’.

It completed 59 years of its existence on August 4 while being the ‘Annapurna’ (giver of food) of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana given its role in agriculture, drinking water supply and industrial development in the two Telugu states.

A massive man-made reservoir built through the collective efforts of thousands of workers at a time when modern construction technology was not readily available, Nagarjuna Sagar’s foundation stone was laid on December 10, 1955, by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The dam was built in 1965, while construction of the right and left canals was completed by 1967. On August 4, 1967, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi released water into the canals and dedicated the project to the nation.

Since then, it has transformed the agricultural landscape of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, supplying irrigation water to nearly 24 lakh acres. Thousands of villages have benefited from the project, while the availability of water has also contributed to industrial development and employment.

The left canal, known as the Lal Bahadur Canal, has a capacity of around 132 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and serves an ayacut of approximately 12 lakh acres. It supplies irrigation and drinking water to areas in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. The canal extends for nearly 179 km.

The right and left canals have been allocated 132 TMC each. Of the left canal's allocation, 91.5 TMC is earmarked for Telangana and 40.5 TMC for Andhra Pradesh.