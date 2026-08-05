Nagarjuna Sagar Stands Out As A Temple Of Modern India
In 59 years, this 'Annapurna' of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has boosted agriculture, drinking water supply and industrial development in the two Telugu states
Published : August 5, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Palnadu: Nagarjuna Sagar, one of the most significant multipurpose irrigation projects in the country, continues to stand out as a ‘Temple of Modern India’.
It completed 59 years of its existence on August 4 while being the ‘Annapurna’ (giver of food) of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana given its role in agriculture, drinking water supply and industrial development in the two Telugu states.
A massive man-made reservoir built through the collective efforts of thousands of workers at a time when modern construction technology was not readily available, Nagarjuna Sagar’s foundation stone was laid on December 10, 1955, by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
The dam was built in 1965, while construction of the right and left canals was completed by 1967. On August 4, 1967, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi released water into the canals and dedicated the project to the nation.
Since then, it has transformed the agricultural landscape of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, supplying irrigation water to nearly 24 lakh acres. Thousands of villages have benefited from the project, while the availability of water has also contributed to industrial development and employment.
The left canal, known as the Lal Bahadur Canal, has a capacity of around 132 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and serves an ayacut of approximately 12 lakh acres. It supplies irrigation and drinking water to areas in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. The canal extends for nearly 179 km.
The right and left canals have been allocated 132 TMC each. Of the left canal's allocation, 91.5 TMC is earmarked for Telangana and 40.5 TMC for Andhra Pradesh.
However, farmers in the tail-end areas have been raising concerns over inadequate water supply. Nearly 1.50 lakh acres in the tail-end regions of the canal command area are reportedly facing difficulties in receiving adequate irrigation water.
Farmers are urging the authorities to take steps to ensure that water reaches the tail-end areas as part of the stabilisation process.
The Right Canal is known as the Jawahar Canal. It primarily provides irrigation and drinking water to areas in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Krishna districts. The canal serves an ayacut of approximately 12 lakh acres in Andhra Pradesh and extends for nearly 203 km.
The release of water into the canals in 1967 marked the beginning of a new era for agriculture in the region. Since then, the project has been supplying irrigation water to around 24 lakh acres in the Telugu states.
The project has contributed significantly to agricultural prosperity in thousands of villages and supported the growth of industries and employment. Its contribution to food production has earned it the popular description of ‘Annapurna’.
In 59 years of its service, Nagarjuna Sagar continues to stand as a symbol of large-scale public infrastructure and remains one of the major sources of water security for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
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