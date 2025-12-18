Nagaon Tribunal Declares 15 As Foreigners, Orders Exit From Assam Within 24 Hours
The tribunal, after examining the records and evidence presented, concluded that the individuals failed to prove their Indian citizenship and consequently declared them foreigners.
Nagaon: In a significant development amid Assam government’s strict stance against illegal foreigners, the Foreigners’ Tribunal in Nagaon has declared 15 individuals as foreigners and ordered them to leave the state within 24 hours.
According to the tribunal’s directive, the individuals have been instructed to exit Assam through the Dhubri–Mankachar route. The order, issued on December 17, clearly states that the declared foreigners must leave the state within 24 hours of receiving the notice.
The individuals declared as foreigners are: Jahura Khatun, Abdul Aziz, Waheda Khatun, Ajufa Khatun, Hussain Ali, Fazila Khatun, Anura Begum, Asha Khatun, Nazrul Islam, Rahim Sheikh, Burek Ali, Idris Ali, Rustam Ali, Anwar Khan and Taher Ali,
As per order number NGN/B/2025/1442 dated November 17, the tribunal passed the verdict based on cases registered against the individuals over different years. The case numbers include 39/1999, 110/2002, 72/2017, 567/2016, 1558/88, 8387/12, 640/07, 1549/11, 205/2015, 294/16, 436/88, 301/15, 316/06, 1002/07 and 420/06.
Earlier in September, Assam Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday approved a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) empowering District Commissioners (DCs) and Additional DCs to handle identification and deportation of foreigners, bypassing the Foreigners' Tribunals. The decision, made during the weekly Cabinet meeting at Dispur, aims to complete the deportation process within 10 days of issuance of notice.
