Nagaon Tribunal Declares 15 As Foreigners, Orders Exit From Assam Within 24 Hours

Nagaon: In a significant development amid Assam government’s strict stance against illegal foreigners, the Foreigners’ Tribunal in Nagaon has declared 15 individuals as foreigners and ordered them to leave the state within 24 hours.

According to the tribunal’s directive, the individuals have been instructed to exit Assam through the Dhubri–Mankachar route. The order, issued on December 17, clearly states that the declared foreigners must leave the state within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

The individuals declared as foreigners are: Jahura Khatun, Abdul Aziz, Waheda Khatun, Ajufa Khatun, Hussain Ali, Fazila Khatun, Anura Begum, Asha Khatun, Nazrul Islam, Rahim Sheikh, Burek Ali, Idris Ali, Rustam Ali, Anwar Khan and Taher Ali,