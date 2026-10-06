Nagaon LS Bypoll: 76% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM; Polling Peaceful
The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Guwahati: Polling remained peaceful in the by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam on Tuesday as an estimated 76% of 19.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm, an ECI official said. Polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.
The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.
"Polling has been peaceful so far, as no untoward incident has been reported from any polling station in the eight assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency. The voting percentage was 76 per cent till 3 pm," the official said.
The highest turnout of 74.74 per cent was registered in Laharighat assembly constituency and the lowest of 61.92 per cent in Nagaon-Batadraba till 3 pm.
In the remaining six assembly segments, Morigaon recorded 67.82 per cent turnout, Raha 65 per cent, Rupahihat 72.04 per cent, Dhing 71.79 per cent, Jagiroad 72.38 per cent and Samagur 73.46 per cent.
BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer, cast his vote at a polling booth in Mayong Higher Secondary School under Jagiroad assembly constituency, while Congress candidate and former MLA Sibamoni Bora exercised his franchise at Majgaon Primary School in Nagaon-Batadraba assembly segment.
"Voters will elect a suitable candidate," Sharma, who was the deputy commissioner of Nagaon district before he resigned to contest the by-election, told reporters after exercising his franchise.
Bora said, "Everyone is aware that the BJP and the AIUDF are the same entity, but I am confident that the Congress will retain the seat."
Fifteen candidates are in the fray, but the main contest is expected to be triangular among Sharma, Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. While the bypoll result will not impact the balance of power in Parliament, stakes are high for major political parties.
The ruling BJP is seeking to expand its base in this Muslim-majority constituency, while the Congress is going all out to retain the seat by keeping its minority support base intact. The AIUDF, the third prominent party in the fray, is fighting to maintain its influence after it was reduced to two MLAs from 16 in the assembly elections in April.
The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements, with 624 polling stations identified as sensitive, another official said. A total of 19.05 lakh voters, including 9.43 lakh women and 50 third-gender electors, are eligible to cast their votes at 2,312 polling stations, including five auxiliary booths. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 9.
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