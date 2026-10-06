ETV Bharat / state

Nagaon LS Bypoll: 76% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM; Polling Peaceful

Guwahati: Polling remained peaceful in the by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam on Tuesday as an estimated 76% of 19.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm, an ECI official said. Polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The by-election was necessitated as Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned and successfully contested the assembly elections from Dispur on a BJP ticket earlier this year.

"Polling has been peaceful so far, as no untoward incident has been reported from any polling station in the eight assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency. The voting percentage was 76 per cent till 3 pm," the official said.

The highest turnout of 74.74 per cent was registered in Laharighat assembly constituency and the lowest of 61.92 per cent in Nagaon-Batadraba till 3 pm.

In the remaining six assembly segments, Morigaon recorded 67.82 per cent turnout, Raha 65 per cent, Rupahihat 72.04 per cent, Dhing 71.79 per cent, Jagiroad 72.38 per cent and Samagur 73.46 per cent.

BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer, cast his vote at a polling booth in Mayong Higher Secondary School under Jagiroad assembly constituency, while Congress candidate and former MLA Sibamoni Bora exercised his franchise at Majgaon Primary School in Nagaon-Batadraba assembly segment.