Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll: 11,535 Polling Personnel Depart For 2,307 Stations
Police and paramilitary forces have been conducting routine flag marches in various areas, alongside daily police patrolling.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Guwahati: Polling teams comprising a total of 11,535 personnel headed for their respective polling stations on Monday morning ahead of the bye-election for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency scheduled for October 6.
They departed from the Nagaon Boys' Higher Secondary School for the Raha and Nagaon-Batadrava constituencies; from Dawson Higher Secondary Multi-Purpose School in Nagaon for the Rupahihat, Samaguri, and Dhing constituencies; and from Morigaon College for the Morigaon, Jagiroad, and Laharighat constituencies.
Among them, 9,228 are polling and presiding officers, and 2,307 are security personnel, who will be deployed in the polling booths.
Nagaon, Assam: The by-election for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency will be held tomorrow, October 6. The district administration has completed all preparations, with 11,535 polling officials dispatched today to 2,307 polling stations https://t.co/HCCQv1KkgS— IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2026
There are a total of 2,307 polling stations, including 1,339 in Nagaon district and 968 in Morigaon district. Of these, the administration has identified 624 stations as sensitive from various security perspectives.
The Nagaon and Morigaon district administrations have completed all necessary preparations for the bypoll. They have finalised logistic arrangements, arranging food and transportation for the polling teams.
For personnel at the Nagaon Boys' Government Higher Secondary School, vehicle parking and dining facilities have been set up at the Neherubali Playground, while parking for Dawson School has been arranged at Goru Field.
In Morigaon district, vehicle parking zones have been established at Gasbari in Dolbari, and the Veterinary Ground. The administration has arranged 584 light and heavy vehicles in Nagaon district and 427 in Morigaon district exclusively for transporting the polling teams.
Also, measures have been put in place to ensure the election is conducted smoothly and peacefully. To ensure security, police and paramilitary forces have been conducting routine flag marches in various areas, alongside increased daily police patrolling.
The Public Relations Department has also been using mobile loudspeakers to actively broadcast peace awareness messages across the Samaguri, Dhing, and Rupahihat constituencies.
Aranyak Saikia, the Returning Officer and District Commissioner of the parliamentary constituency, has appealed to people to cast their votes freely, joyfully, and without fear of any external influence to strengthen the foundations of democracy.
Key candidates for the Nagaon bypoll are Devasish Sharma from BJP, Sibamoni Bora from Congress and Badruddin Ajmal from AIUDF. Independent election observers said that the Nagaon bye-election will see triangular fight between BJP, AIUDF and Congress.
The total number of voters across the eight Assembly segments (five in Nagaon and three in Morigaon) under this parliamentary constituency amounts to 1,902,009 electors, including 958,595 male, 943,364 female, and 50 registered under the third gender. The number of D-voters (Doubtful Voters) stands at 10,782.
In addition to the polling and presiding officers, 203 sector officers and 53 zonal officers will be on-site in their respective areas. Furthermore, 54 micro-observers deployed in Nagaon district will monitor proceedings at the sensitive polling stations on election day.
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