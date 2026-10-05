ETV Bharat / state

Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll: 11,535 Polling Personnel Depart For 2,307 Stations

Polling personnel on way to their respective stations ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: Polling teams comprising a total of 11,535 personnel headed for their respective polling stations on Monday morning ahead of the bye-election for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency scheduled for October 6.

They departed from the Nagaon Boys' Higher Secondary School for the Raha and Nagaon-Batadrava constituencies; from Dawson Higher Secondary Multi-Purpose School in Nagaon for the Rupahihat, Samaguri, and Dhing constituencies; and from Morigaon College for the Morigaon, Jagiroad, and Laharighat constituencies.

Among them, 9,228 are polling and presiding officers, and 2,307 are security personnel, who will be deployed in the polling booths.

There are a total of 2,307 polling stations, including 1,339 in Nagaon district and 968 in Morigaon district. Of these, the administration has identified 624 stations as sensitive from various security perspectives.

The Nagaon and Morigaon district administrations have completed all necessary preparations for the bypoll. They have finalised logistic arrangements, arranging food and transportation for the polling teams.

For personnel at the Nagaon Boys' Government Higher Secondary School, vehicle parking and dining facilities have been set up at the Neherubali Playground, while parking for Dawson School has been arranged at Goru Field.