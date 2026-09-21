ETV Bharat / state

Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll: BJP, Congress Name 40 Star Campaigners Each As Three-Way Contest Takes Shape

Guwahati: The Nagaon Lok Sabha byelection will be held on October 6, and political parties have already geared up for the election campaign. The BJP, Congress and AIUDF are preparing for the contest, with the ruling BJP releasing a list of 40 leaders who will campaign in the bypoll.

The BJP headquarters sent a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on September 14, submitting the list of leaders who will participate in the party's election campaign. Assam BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia also announced the list on X on Monday.

The list includes several senior party leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It also includes Union ministers and BJP's national-level leaders.

Former IAS officer Debashish Sharma has filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. He has also started campaigning at various places. With the release of the 40-member campaigner list, the BJP has further intensified its preparations for the bypoll.

Who Are The 40 BJP Campaigners?

Chief Minister: Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

Union Ministers: Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita

State BJP President: Dilip Saikia

BJP Central Leaders: Harish Dwivedi (National General Secretary), Dr Sambit Patra (North East Coordinator), Rajiv Babbar (North East Co-Coordinator), Mrigank Dev Barman (National Secretary)

Assam Ministers: Dr Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Ajanta Neog, Rameshwar Teli, Biswajit Daimary, Ashok Singhal, Sushanta Borgohain, Bimal Bora, Ashwini Rai Sarkar and Nilima Devi

MPs: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Pradan Baruah, Jogen Mohan, Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Terash Gowala

MLAs And Other Leaders: Dr Tuliram Ronghang (Chief Executive Member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council), Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhupen Bora, Pallab Lochan Das, Dilip Ranjan Sharma, Riturparna Baruah, Anup Barman, Dr Juri Sharma Bordoloi, Rupak Sharma, Ramakanta Deuri, Shashikanta Das, Jitu Goswami, Abhijit Nath, Nabarun Buragohain, Shantius Kujur and Rakesh Das.