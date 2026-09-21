Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll: BJP, Congress Name 40 Star Campaigners Each As Three-Way Contest Takes Shape
The seat became vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation, while the Election Commission has scheduled voting for October 6 and counting for October 9.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Guwahati: The Nagaon Lok Sabha byelection will be held on October 6, and political parties have already geared up for the election campaign. The BJP, Congress and AIUDF are preparing for the contest, with the ruling BJP releasing a list of 40 leaders who will campaign in the bypoll.
The BJP headquarters sent a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on September 14, submitting the list of leaders who will participate in the party's election campaign. Assam BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia also announced the list on X on Monday.
The list includes several senior party leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It also includes Union ministers and BJP's national-level leaders.
Former IAS officer Debashish Sharma has filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat. He has also started campaigning at various places. With the release of the 40-member campaigner list, the BJP has further intensified its preparations for the bypoll.
Who Are The 40 BJP Campaigners?
Chief Minister: Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma
Union Ministers: Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita
State BJP President: Dilip Saikia
BJP Central Leaders: Harish Dwivedi (National General Secretary), Dr Sambit Patra (North East Coordinator), Rajiv Babbar (North East Co-Coordinator), Mrigank Dev Barman (National Secretary)
Assam Ministers: Dr Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Ajanta Neog, Rameshwar Teli, Biswajit Daimary, Ashok Singhal, Sushanta Borgohain, Bimal Bora, Ashwini Rai Sarkar and Nilima Devi
MPs: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Pradan Baruah, Jogen Mohan, Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Terash Gowala
MLAs And Other Leaders: Dr Tuliram Ronghang (Chief Executive Member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council), Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhupen Bora, Pallab Lochan Das, Dilip Ranjan Sharma, Riturparna Baruah, Anup Barman, Dr Juri Sharma Bordoloi, Rupak Sharma, Ramakanta Deuri, Shashikanta Das, Jitu Goswami, Abhijit Nath, Nabarun Buragohain, Shantius Kujur and Rakesh Das.
Congress Also Releases 40-Member Star Campaigner List
Alongside the BJP, the opposition Congress has also released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll. The list includes Assam MLAs and other leaders, as well as several national-level leaders.
Newly appointed Assam in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, along with Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Srinivas B V, Manoj Chauhan, Imran Masood and Kanhaiya Kumar, will also visit Nagaon to campaign for the bypoll.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, MP Rakibul Hussain and several MLAs and senior leaders from Assam will also campaign for the party.
Congress has fielded former MLA Sibamoni Bora as its bypoll candidate.
AIUDF has fielded party chief, former MP and current MLA Badruddin Ajmal as its candidate.
Nagaon Bypoll To See Three-Way Contest
The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and AIUDF. Badruddin Ajmal's entry has added another key contender to the electoral contest.
The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, once considered a BJP domain, has seen demographic changes following the 2024 delimitation, according to the information provided.
The seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, now a BJP MLA, resigned before the 2026 Assam Assembly election.
According to the Election Commission's announcement, polling will be held on October 6, and vote counting will take place on October 9.
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