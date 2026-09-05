Nagaon Bypoll: MP Rakibul Hussain Urges ECI Probe Against Former DC Devasish Sharma Over Neutrality
the parliamentarian urged the poll panel’s immediate intervention to uphold the purity, neutrality, and credibility of the electoral process.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:08 AM IST
Guwahati: Ahead of the upcoming by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, Dhubri MP, Rakibul Hussain, has submitted an urgent representation to the ECI, seeking a high-level probe into the conduct of former Nagaon District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Devasish Sharma.
In the representation forwarded through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, the parliamentarian urged the poll panel’s immediate intervention to uphold the purity, neutrality, and credibility of the electoral process.
Citing his earlier complaint lodged on August 30, Hussain noted that extensive media reports and public discussions had surfaced regarding Sharma’s potential political candidature in the Nagaon bye-election. In this backdrop, the officer’s sudden resignation or voluntary retirement from government service makes the matter critically sensitive and consequential, the MP stated.
Hussain contended that stepping down from public office amid an ongoing election process cannot be used as a shield to bypass scrutiny or evade accountability for administrative actions taken while exercising authority.
The Congress MP also alleged that, during his tenure as DC-cum-DEO, Sharma oversaw several critical and sensitive dimensions of election administration, including EVM management, logistics, polling station arrangements, deployment of personnel, transportation, and overall poll preparedness.
Consequently, the MP urged the Commission to review and scrutinise all material election-related decisions and orders issued under Sharma's watch, ensuring that the outcome and integrity of the forthcoming bye-election remain entirely uncompromised.
Furthermore, the representation raised serious allegations regarding the alleged misuse of administrative influence in the execution and allotment of 15th Finance Commission funds at the Gram Panchayat level.
Hussain alleged that, under Sharma’s influence and through persons recommended by him, certain Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Parishad and Block Development Officers (BDOs) facilitated works involving 15th Finance Commission funds in violation of established rules and regulations.
Calling for an independent and comprehensive financial and administrative audit to ascertain the facts, Hussain also urged the ECI to issue directions for the immediate preservation of all relevant official files, electronic records, CCTV footage, movement registers, and correspondence to prevent any tampering or loss of evidence.
Emphasising that democracy relies upon neutral institutions and administrative fairness, the parliamentarian placed several demands before the ECI.
He demanded that Sharma's resignation not be finalised or accepted until an independent, time-bound inquiry into his conduct is concluded in accordance with service rules and the law.
In addition, Hussain called for the scrutiny of subordinate officials who acted at Sharma’s behest, the appointment of an independent senior Election Officer/Observer to closely supervise election arrangements in Nagaon, and exemplary punitive action if the allegations are established.
Reaffirming that public office is a position of public trust rather than a vehicle for personal or political advancement, Hussain asserted that prompt action by the Commission is imperative to preserve public faith in the electoral machinery.
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