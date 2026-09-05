ETV Bharat / state

Nagaon Bypoll: MP Rakibul Hussain Urges ECI Probe Against Former DC Devasish Sharma Over Neutrality

Guwahati: Ahead of the upcoming by-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, Dhubri MP, Rakibul Hussain, has submitted an urgent representation to the ECI, seeking a high-level probe into the conduct of former Nagaon District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Devasish Sharma.

In the representation forwarded through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, the parliamentarian urged the poll panel’s immediate intervention to uphold the purity, neutrality, and credibility of the electoral process.

Citing his earlier complaint lodged on August 30, Hussain noted that extensive media reports and public discussions had surfaced regarding Sharma’s potential political candidature in the Nagaon bye-election. In this backdrop, the officer’s sudden resignation or voluntary retirement from government service makes the matter critically sensitive and consequential, the MP stated.

​Hussain contended that stepping down from public office amid an ongoing election process cannot be used as a shield to bypass scrutiny or evade accountability for administrative actions taken while exercising authority.

The Congress MP also alleged that, during his tenure as DC-cum-DEO, Sharma oversaw several critical and sensitive dimensions of election administration, including EVM management, logistics, polling station arrangements, deployment of personnel, transportation, and overall poll preparedness.

Consequently, the MP urged the Commission to review and scrutinise all material election-related decisions and orders issued under Sharma's watch, ensuring that the outcome and integrity of the forthcoming bye-election remain entirely uncompromised.

​Furthermore, the representation raised serious allegations regarding the alleged misuse of administrative influence in the execution and allotment of 15th Finance Commission funds at the Gram Panchayat level.