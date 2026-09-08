Nagaland's Kuda Village Sets An Example Of Sustainable Community Waste Management
It manages nearly 3,000 kg of waste daily and considers discarded materials as resources that can be converted into useful products, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Tezpur: What began in 1998 with a single handcart has evolved into a remarkable community-driven sustainable waste management movement in Nagaland's Kuda village, proving that the system can be built from the grassroots with local participation, innovation and collective responsibility.
The initiative was started by Alhoulie Belho, who used a handcart to collect waste from shops along the village's main road. As Kuda falls outside municipal waste collection services, the increasing population led to a ballooning of waste.
What started as an individual effort gradually transformed into an organised system of household waste collection, segregation, processing and responsible disposal.
Today, the Kuda Village Waste Management Committee manages nearly 3,000 kg of waste per day, with community members increasingly looking at discarded materials not merely as waste but as resources that can be recovered, recycled and converted into useful products.
The community's approach reflects a larger philosophy: waste should be treated as a resource wherever possible rather than simply being discarded.
Kelhousesi Rino Angami, an engineer and one of the Committee founders, told ETV Bharat that the journey demonstrated how a local initiative could gradually develop into a sustainable community-based system.
"Initially, it was simply about keeping the village clean. But as the quantity of waste increased, we realised that collection and dumping alone would not be enough. We had to move towards segregation, recycling and processing," Angami said.
One of Kuda's notable innovations is its effort to find practical uses for difficult-to-recycle plastic. Plastic bottles are cut into thin strips and converted into durable outdoor brooms. The strips can also be used as binding material for garden fencing and other purposes.
Thin and soft plastics, which often have little or no conventional recycling value, are processed through an indigenously manufactured mini pyrolysis unit developed locally, producing oil, along with gas and char.
Angami said the recovered oil may have potential applications as fuel in hot-mix plants and certain heavy industries, although further filtration, distillation, characterisation, and laboratory testing are required to establish its quality and identify suitable applications.
Local Engineering, Local Solutions
A key feature of Kuda's model is the involvement of local engineers in developing machinery suited to the community's actual requirements. Angami and fellow founder Mhiesilhouto Savino are associated with Kuda Waste Solutions, an Udyam-registered small-scale unit involved in manufacturing solid waste management machinery and equipment.
Rather than relying entirely on expensive machinery from outside, the initiative focuses on identifying problems on the ground and developing equipment that can be operated, maintained and repaired locally.
"Our approach is to develop solutions that can realistically be sustained at the community level. This keeps the technology accessible and reduces dependence on costly external machinery and technical support," Angami said.
Rs 82 Lakh for New Facility
Due to expanding settlements around the existing waste disposal and processing site in Kuda, concerns were raised over public health, environmental protection and the well-being of people living near it.
Since Kuda does not fall under municipal jurisdiction and has historically managed its own waste disposal system, the community decided that a safer and more suitable location was necessary.
The villagers collectively raised Rs 82 lakh to purchase land for a new facility, demonstrating that waste management was viewed not as an individual concern but as a long-term responsibility shared by the entire community.
The new site of around 200 bighas is located nearly 30 km from Kuda, under the jurisdiction of Seithekema Old Village in Chumukedima district. The facility will be known as the Integrated Resource Recovery and Eco-Learning Park.
It is envisioned not merely as a waste processing centre but also as an educational space where students and members of the public can learn about waste segregation, recycling, resource recovery and environmentally responsible waste management.
"We do not want the new site to be only a waste processing facility but a place of learning for students as well as the public, where people can understand how waste should be handled in an environmentally responsible manner," Angami said.
Machinery and equipment from the existing facility will eventually be shifted to the new location, following which operations are expected to resume.
Community at the Heart
The waste management committee brings together youth and women leaders, village administration representatives and other community stakeholders. Community participation begins at the household level, with residents encouraged to segregate waste at source.
This makes the work of collection, sorting and processing more effective while creating greater awareness about the value of discarded materials.
According to Angami, the initiative has also strengthened community ownership, and residents are increasingly recognising that materials thrown away as waste may still have economic or practical value.
A Model for Hill and Rural Communities
Kuda's experience could have particular relevance for hill stations and rural settlements where conventional municipal waste systems face challenges such as difficult terrain, scattered settlements, limited transportation infrastructure and high costs of transporting waste over long distances.
By collecting, segregating, sorting and processing waste closer to the point of generation, decentralised systems can reduce transportation requirements and make waste management more practical.
Angami, however, believes the model should not simply be emulated elsewhere. "The model should be adapted rather than simply copied. Every community has its own geographical conditions, settlement patterns, available resources and waste characteristics," he said.
Community Ownership
While welcoming government regulations and frameworks, Angami stressed that policies can succeed only when they translate into effective action at the community level. He said governments can provide policies, regulations, infrastructure, funding and technical support, while communities must be involved in decision-making and implementation.
"Communities need to feel that they are partners in the process rather than merely recipients of government directives," he said, calling for stronger implementation of extended producer responsibility (EPR), particularly for low-value, thin and multilayer plastics that often lack effective collection channels.
According to him, EPR should become visible at the community level, with obligated producers required to establish accessible plastic collection centres and face meaningful penalties when they fail to meet their responsibilities.
A Larger Vision
Kuda's journey has now moved towards a much larger vision — one in which waste collection, recycling, technology, community participation and environmental education come together. For Angami and the Kuda Village Waste Management Committee, the ultimate objective is not merely to keep the village clean.
"It is to create a system where waste is treated as a resource, where the community takes responsibility, and where locally developed solutions can help address a problem that is becoming increasingly important across the country," he said.
The story of Kuda suggests that the solution to India's growing waste problem may not always lie in larger dumping grounds or blanket bans alone. In many communities, it may begin with something much simpler: local people taking ownership of a problem and finding their own practical solutions.
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