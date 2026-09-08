ETV Bharat / state

Nagaland's Kuda Village Sets An Example Of Sustainable Community Waste Management

The initiative focuses on identifying problems on the ground and developing equipment that can be operated, maintained and repaired locally. ( ETV Bharat )

Tezpur: What began in 1998 with a single handcart has evolved into a remarkable community-driven sustainable waste management movement in Nagaland's Kuda village, proving that the system can be built from the grassroots with local participation, innovation and collective responsibility.

The initiative was started by Alhoulie Belho, who used a handcart to collect waste from shops along the village's main road. As Kuda falls outside municipal waste collection services, the increasing population led to a ballooning of waste.

The road to Kuda village. (ETV Bharat)

What started as an individual effort gradually transformed into an organised system of household waste collection, segregation, processing and responsible disposal.

Today, the Kuda Village Waste Management Committee manages nearly 3,000 kg of waste per day, with community members increasingly looking at discarded materials not merely as waste but as resources that can be recovered, recycled and converted into useful products.

The community's approach reflects a larger philosophy: waste should be treated as a resource wherever possible rather than simply being discarded.

Kelhousesi Rino Angami, an engineer and one of the Committee founders, told ETV Bharat that the journey demonstrated how a local initiative could gradually develop into a sustainable community-based system.

"Initially, it was simply about keeping the village clean. But as the quantity of waste increased, we realised that collection and dumping alone would not be enough. We had to move towards segregation, recycling and processing," Angami said.

Oils produced from recycled materials. (ETV Bharat)

One of Kuda's notable innovations is its effort to find practical uses for difficult-to-recycle plastic. Plastic bottles are cut into thin strips and converted into durable outdoor brooms. The strips can also be used as binding material for garden fencing and other purposes.

Thin and soft plastics, which often have little or no conventional recycling value, are processed through an indigenously manufactured mini pyrolysis unit developed locally, producing oil, along with gas and char.

Angami said the recovered oil may have potential applications as fuel in hot-mix plants and certain heavy industries, although further filtration, distillation, characterisation, and laboratory testing are required to establish its quality and identify suitable applications.

Kelhousesi Rino Angami, an engineer and one of the Committee founders. (ETV Bharat)

Local Engineering, Local Solutions

A key feature of Kuda's model is the involvement of local engineers in developing machinery suited to the community's actual requirements. Angami and fellow founder Mhiesilhouto Savino are associated with Kuda Waste Solutions, an Udyam-registered small-scale unit involved in manufacturing solid waste management machinery and equipment.

Rather than relying entirely on expensive machinery from outside, the initiative focuses on identifying problems on the ground and developing equipment that can be operated, maintained and repaired locally.

"Our approach is to develop solutions that can realistically be sustained at the community level. This keeps the technology accessible and reduces dependence on costly external machinery and technical support," Angami said.

Brooms produced from recycled materials. (ETV Bharat)

Rs 82 Lakh for New Facility