ETV Bharat / state

Nagaland: Four killed, Several Injured In Bus Accident Near Kohima

Kohima: At least four women were killed and several others injured when a bus overturned around 21km away from Nagaland capital Kohima on Saturday evening, an official said.

According to initial reports, the bus, carrying around 40 members of the Chumoukedima Ao Baptist Church, was returning to Chumoukedima after a prayer meeting in Mokokchung district when it overturned on the road between 10 Mile and Peducha in Kohima district around 8 pm, reportedly due to a mechanical failure.

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, with assistance from passing vehicles. The district administration and police have also requisitioned ambulances to facilitate ongoing rescue efforts, the official said.