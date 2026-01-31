Nagaland: Four killed, Several Injured In Bus Accident Near Kohima
A bus, carrying around 40 passengers, was returning to Chumoukedima when it overturned on the road between 10 Mile and Peducha in Kohima district.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Kohima: At least four women were killed and several others injured when a bus overturned around 21km away from Nagaland capital Kohima on Saturday evening, an official said.
According to initial reports, the bus, carrying around 40 members of the Chumoukedima Ao Baptist Church, was returning to Chumoukedima after a prayer meeting in Mokokchung district when it overturned on the road between 10 Mile and Peducha in Kohima district around 8 pm, reportedly due to a mechanical failure.
The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals, with assistance from passing vehicles. The district administration and police have also requisitioned ambulances to facilitate ongoing rescue efforts, the official said.
Road accidents in Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland districts of Nagaland had witnessed a notable decline in the first half of 2025, according to data released by the Dimapur Traffic Police (DTP). Between January and June 2025, a total of 40 road accidents were recorded across the three districts — a significant drop compared to 58 in 2024, 163 in 2023, and 368 in 2022. This marks an overall decline of more than 80 per cent in accidents since 2022.
The number of fatalities also reflected this downward trend. While 20 deaths were reported in the first half of 2022, the numbers stood at 26 in both 2023 and 2024, and dropped to 21 in 2025. Injuries also declined from 148 in 2022 to 105 in 2023, 60 in 2024, and 40 in 2025.
