Nagaland Doctor Racially Harassed, Stalked Near AIIMS Gorakhpur; Case Registered

Gorakhpur: A third-year resident doctor from Nagaland posted at the AIIMS Gorakhpur was allegedly subjected to racial slurs, stalking and physical assault by three men near the institute, police said on Monday. The victim, specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology, was returning to the accused campus on Sunday evening when the accused allegedly followed her for over a kilometres and accosted her near the institute gates.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gorakhpur, Kaustubh, said a case has been registered at the AIIMS police station under relevant sections. He however did not divulge the details of specific sections invoked in the FIR.

"CCTV footage has helped identify a motorcycle linked to the accused. Four police teams have been formed to track them down," the SSP said, adding that strict action will be taken once the suspects are apprehended.

The incident took place around 8.00 pm as the doctor was walking towards Gate Number 2, close to the Army camp. According to the complaint, the three men followed her for nearly 1.5 kilometres, hurling obscene remarks and racial slurs. One of the men allegedly removed his shirt to intimidate her before another touched her inappropriately. The doctor raised an alarm, forcing the trio to flee from the spot.