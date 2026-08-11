ETV Bharat / state

Nagaland CM Urges Shah To Reconsider FCRA Amendments, Seeks Parliamentary Panel Review

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to reconsider the proposed amendments to the FCRA, and stated that the changes in the legislation could lead to a burden on churches and Christian charitable organisations and affect educational, healthcare and social welfare programmes in the state.

In a letter to Shah dated Monday, Rio proposed that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act amendments be referred to a parliamentary committee for comprehensive examination, with representatives of stakeholders concerned given an opportunity to present their views.

Such a process, he said, would help address genuine concerns, remove apprehensions and build public confidence while protecting transparency, accountability and national interest.

The move would demonstrate the “inclusive and positive approach” of the NDA government and reaffirm India's commitment to constitutional values, secular ethos and respect for the rights and contributions of all communities, the chief minister said.

In June this year, the government notified amended FCRA rules for receiving foreign funds, requiring non-governmental organisations to choose from a predefined list of purposes and areas of operation.

While allowing a range of faith-based activities, the rules explicitly excluded proselytisation from several categories eligible for registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 this year and is likely to be taken up for discussion during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. Rio said various sections of society, particularly the Christian community, had expressed concerns over the proposed amendments to the law.

He said the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) and the Bishop of Kohima had also submitted representations to the union home minister, highlighting difficulties faced by churches and associated charitable organisations. Rio requested that their representations be considered with due sensitivity, keeping in view Nagaland's unique social, historical and developmental circumstances.

The CM said he had held consultations with Christian leaders, and on August 9, held another round of discussions with the NBCC leadership and representatives of the Bishop of Kohima, who conveyed concerns over challenges faced by churches and Christian organisations in carrying out their activities and humanitarian services.

Pointing out that more than 90 per cent of Nagaland's population is Christian, Rio said churches have historically played a vital role in the state's spiritual and community life as well as in education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, social welfare, livelihood support and assistance to disadvantaged and vulnerable sections.

He said many educational, healthcare, humanitarian and social-service activities, particularly in remote and economically weaker areas, have been supported by legitimate foreign contributions, partnerships and assistance.