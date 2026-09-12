ETV Bharat / state

Nagaland Christian Body Takes Out Rally Against FCRA Amendments, Compulsory 'vande Mataram' Singing

Kohima: Several protesters marched here under the banner of the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum against proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and compulsory singing of 'Vande Mataram' at official events, seeking protection of religious freedom, constitutional rights and upholding India's secular character.

At the rally in the Christian majority state, Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) president N Paphino clarified the protest was not against India, the constitution or the state, but a peaceful expression of "concerns over faith, identity, religious liberty and democratic values". Asserting that Christian faith and Naga identity did not diminish patriotism.

"Nationalism does not mean the destruction of identity. Patriotism does not mean the surrender of conscience," Paphino said, stressing that India's strength lay in its diversity and that unity should not mean uniformity.

On the compulsory singing of Vande Mataram, he said if religious beliefs prevent people from participating in it, they should not be forced to do so.

NJCF president described the issue as a matter of freedom of conscience rather than patriotism, and urged the government to ensure that people are not harassed if they choose not to participate in the singing of the national song.