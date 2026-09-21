Naga Teenager Shot Dead In Manipur's Tamenglong District, Former CM Biren Singh Condemns Killing
The Naga youth, identified as NK Wiphenbou (17), was walking alone from Upper Nkou village to Tamei town when he was attacked around 10.30 am.
By PTI
Published : September 21, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST
Imphal: A teen was shot dead by suspected militants in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Monday, police said.
The Naga youth, identified as NK Wiphenbou (17), was walking alone from Upper Nkou village to Tamei town when he was attacked around 10.30 am. Naga village volunteers later found his body along a narrow path, they said.
Former chief minister N Biren Singh condemned the killing and said, "Manipur cannot continue to lose innocent lives to this endless cycle of violence." In a social media post, Singh said, "The authorities must act decisively, establish accountability and bring those responsible to justice without delay."
Senior Naga leader and Naga People’s Front legislator Awangbou Newmai also condemned the killing, describing it as “cowardly” and “heinous acts of terrorism that target innocent civilians and threaten peace”. "Such barbaric violence has no justification and no place in a civilised society," Newmai said in a statement. He claimed that the youth was travelling to Tamei to buy essential items for his family when he was gunned down.
Newmai also extended his condolences to the bereaved family. More than 40 people have been killed since clashes broke out between Naga and Kuki communities in February, officials said. Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Noney, Ukhrul and Kamjong have remained the most affected districts amid clashes between the two communities in the state
Earlier this month, two women belonging to the Kuki community were gunned down allegedly by cadres of a Naga armed group at Leisangphai in Jiribam district.
According to the police, the women were targeted while they were gathering firewood on their farm. The victims were identified as Chonga Sitlhou, 60, and Ng. Kimneo Singson, 28. Singson had recently completed her nursing course and returned home to assist her parents with farming, according to local sources.
Also Read
Two Kuki Women Killed In Suspected Naga Militant Attack In Manipur