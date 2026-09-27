ETV Bharat / state

Naga People's Organisation Calls For 12-Hour Shutdown In Manipur's Senapati Over Killing Of Civilians

Tezpur: The Naga People's Organisation (NPO) has called for a 12-hour shutdown across Senapati district of Manipur on September 28 in protest against the killing of three Naga civilians at Kailenjang village and demanding justice for the victims.

According to the NPO, the shutdown will begin at 6 pm on September 28 and continue until 6 pm the following day. The organisation has appealed to people across the district to extend their cooperation during the protest.

The shutdown will affect business establishments, vehicular movement and government and private offices. The NPO has also included the movement of military convoys in its call.

The organisation said the decision followed an armed attack at Kailenjang on September 26 in which four Naga civilians were allegedly targeted. The NPO claimed that two people died at the spot, while another injured person died during treatment. One other civilian is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Expressing concern over the incident, the NPO demanded a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the attack, calling for all those involved in the killings and the injury of the survivor to be identified and prosecuted according to law.

The organisation also raised questions over statements attributed to Lhingjajoi Hangshing, described by it as the former village chief of Kailenjang. The NPO alleged that Hangshing no longer exercised customary or administrative authority over the village and questioned her reported claim regarding arrangements made for the village during her absence.