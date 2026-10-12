ETV Bharat / state

Naga Group Seeks Return Of Man's Severed Head After Fresh Manipur Violence, Issues 48-Hr Ultimatum

Imphal: A Naga civil society organisation has issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the return of the severed head of a man allegedly killed by armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

The headless body of 52-year-old Ajinbou R, allegedly killed in a suspected militant attack on Makui Ashang village in Kangpokpi district on Saturday, was brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for post-mortem on Sunday night.

A video purportedly of Ajinbou's head among heavily armed militants wearing camouflage went viral on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Joint Tribes Council Manipur said, "The head of Ajinbou R remains missing. Post-mortem will not be conducted till his head is returned to his family members for a dignified burial. We will not allow state machinery to mutilate the remains further while his head is treated as a trophy by militants."

Holding state and Central governments directly responsible for the renewed violence, it said, "This heinous crime is an affront to humanity." The council issued a "non-negotiable 48-hour ultimatum" to locate and return the severed head, failing which it warned of taking the "most stringent measures" to secure justice.

A fresh wave of violence hit Manipur last week, with at least nine people killed in separate firing incidents in Kamjong, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts on Friday and Saturday.