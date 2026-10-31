ETV Bharat / state

Nadiad Celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 151st Birth Anniversary

Nadiad: People gathered in Nadiad, the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on Friday to pay tribute to the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister on his 151st birth anniversary. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat and Unity Day is being observed at the Statue of Unity, residents of Nadiad in Kheda district marked the occasion by visiting the house where the ‘Iron Man of India’ was born.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, at his maternal ancestral home in the Desai Vaga area of Nadiad. His mother, Ladbai, belonged to the family associated with the house.

Nadiad Celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 151st Birth Anniversary (ETV Bharat)

Patel spent his early years in Nadiad and received his primary education in the city. His cradle has been preserved at his birthplace, which continues to attract visitors seeking to learn about his life and legacy.

A photograph of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, personally signed by him around two months before his death in 1950, is also preserved at the house.

Since the construction of the Statue of Unity, the birthplace has continued to draw visitors from across India and abroad.

Dr Khyati, a resident of Nadiad, visited the birthplace with her son on the occasion.

Nadiad Celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 151st Birth Anniversary (ETV Bharat)

"Today is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, so we have come here to visit his home. I have brought my son along so that he, too, may learn about our historical heritage. All of his personal belongings have been preserved very well here including even his cradle. That is why we have come to visit," she said.