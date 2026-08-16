ETV Bharat / state

Nadia Congress Leader, Son Shot Dead; Relative Says Trinamool Man Behind It

Nakashipara (Nadia): A Congress leader and his son were shot dead by miscreants while returning home after shopping in the Nakashipara police station area of West Bengal's Nadia, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night, when Anisur Sheikh and his son Abu Sufian were returning home in a car. Suddenly, several individuals blocked their path near the Bethuadahari-Nagadi railway crossing.

As soon as the vehicle stopped, they indiscriminately hurled bombs at it and simultaneously opened fire at the father-son duo before fleeing the spot, police said.

Hearing gunshots, locals rushed to the spot and saw the duo injured grievously. When they were taken to the Bethuadahari State General Hospital, doctors declared them dead upon examination.

Sheikh was the Nakashipara Block Congress president and had long been loyal to the party even during turbulent times. His son was studying law in Kalyani, Nadia.