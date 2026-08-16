Nadia Congress Leader, Son Shot Dead; Relative Says Trinamool Man Behind It
Anisur Sheikh and his son Abu Sufian were returning after shopping when miscreants stopped their vehicle near the Bethuadahari-Nagadi railway crossing and started firing indiscriminately.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Nakashipara (Nadia): A Congress leader and his son were shot dead by miscreants while returning home after shopping in the Nakashipara police station area of West Bengal's Nadia, police said on Sunday.
According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night, when Anisur Sheikh and his son Abu Sufian were returning home in a car. Suddenly, several individuals blocked their path near the Bethuadahari-Nagadi railway crossing.
As soon as the vehicle stopped, they indiscriminately hurled bombs at it and simultaneously opened fire at the father-son duo before fleeing the spot, police said.
Hearing gunshots, locals rushed to the spot and saw the duo injured grievously. When they were taken to the Bethuadahari State General Hospital, doctors declared them dead upon examination.
Sheikh was the Nakashipara Block Congress president and had long been loyal to the party even during turbulent times. His son was studying law in Kalyani, Nadia.
Nadia Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul V said the bodies will be sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been launched into the entire incident.
"We are questioning people to determine if this incident stemmed from any old enmity. Simultaneously, CCTV footage of the spot is being examined. We are hopeful that the culprits will soon be arrested," he added.
Rokeya Bibi, a relative of the deceased Congress leader, said, "My sister's husband was a Congress loyalist and never got into disputes with anyone. Jubbar Sheikh, a notorious criminal and Trinamool leader from the area, is responsible for the incident. He committed the act because he could not compete politically."
She further mentioned that although Jubbar is in jail in an old case, he has many associates throughout the area, and the police still heed his instructions. She claimed that even though the BJP has come to power, the police continue to act at the behest of the Trinamool.
"My nephew is studying law. We planned to send him abroad for further studies. But why was he murdered? We cannot accept this," she said, questioning the delay in the police's arrival.
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