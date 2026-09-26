ETV Bharat / state

Nabanna Forms Expert Committee To Address Issues Pertaining To Hilly Areas In North Bengal

Darjeeling: The state government has constituted a high-level expert committee to address issues such as recurring floods and flash floods caused by the Teesta, Torsa, and other rivers in the hills and plains of North Bengal, as well as landslides in the region's ancient hill towns.

The committee has been formed by the Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, on August 31, had written to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, highlighting the geographical risks prevalent in the Himalayan region and the infrastructural crises facing the hill towns. It was in response to the letter that the state government took the decision to swiftly form the expert committee.

The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs announced that Dr Eklabya ​​Sharma, a mountain expert and Padma Shri awardee scientist, will chair the high-level committee. Additionally, the District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong have been appointed as its joint member-conveners.

The committee includes senior representatives from the State Disaster Management Department, the Geological Survey of India, the Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, the Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority, and the state departments of Environment, Forests, and Irrigation.

Furthermore, distinguished researchers and experts from renowned institutions—such as the University of Calcutta, Jadavpur University, IIT Kharagpur, the University of North Bengal, the University of Burdwan, and IIEST Shibpur—have been included in the committee to provide research-based support.

Growing Crisis and Geographical Risks in the Himalayan Region

In recent years, the intensity of natural disasters in North Bengal and the adjacent Himalayan region has reached alarming levels. In October 2023, a flood triggered by the bursting of the South Lhonak glacial lake in North Sikkim damaged the Teesta-III dam at Chungthang and caused massive destruction across the districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar. Recently in Nepal, flash floods triggered by a glacial lake burst inundated numerous settlements along the river basin in an instant.