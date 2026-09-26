Nabanna Forms Expert Committee To Address Issues Pertaining To Hilly Areas In North Bengal
Dr Eklabya Sharma will chair the committee which will have DMs of Darjeeling and Kalimpong as its joint member-conveners, reports Subhadip Roy Nandy.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Darjeeling: The state government has constituted a high-level expert committee to address issues such as recurring floods and flash floods caused by the Teesta, Torsa, and other rivers in the hills and plains of North Bengal, as well as landslides in the region's ancient hill towns.
The committee has been formed by the Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, on August 31, had written to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, highlighting the geographical risks prevalent in the Himalayan region and the infrastructural crises facing the hill towns. It was in response to the letter that the state government took the decision to swiftly form the expert committee.
The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs announced that Dr Eklabya Sharma, a mountain expert and Padma Shri awardee scientist, will chair the high-level committee. Additionally, the District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong have been appointed as its joint member-conveners.
The committee includes senior representatives from the State Disaster Management Department, the Geological Survey of India, the Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, the Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority, and the state departments of Environment, Forests, and Irrigation.
Furthermore, distinguished researchers and experts from renowned institutions—such as the University of Calcutta, Jadavpur University, IIT Kharagpur, the University of North Bengal, the University of Burdwan, and IIEST Shibpur—have been included in the committee to provide research-based support.
Growing Crisis and Geographical Risks in the Himalayan Region
In recent years, the intensity of natural disasters in North Bengal and the adjacent Himalayan region has reached alarming levels. In October 2023, a flood triggered by the bursting of the South Lhonak glacial lake in North Sikkim damaged the Teesta-III dam at Chungthang and caused massive destruction across the districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar. Recently in Nepal, flash floods triggered by a glacial lake burst inundated numerous settlements along the river basin in an instant.
I am pleased to share that the Government of West Bengal under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Sh. @SuvenduWB Ji has constituted an Expert Committee to examine the recurring flood vulnerability facing the Teesta, Torsa and other mountain rivers of the Darjeeling hills,… pic.twitter.com/mBe3ECqxf6— Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) September 26, 2026
According to experts, these are not isolated incidents. Climate change is making the entire Himalayan region increasingly geologically unstable. Erratic rainfall, rapid glacial melting, and permafrost degradation are escalating the risks to the safety of towns situated on steep mountain slopes.
Whenever the Teesta or Torsa rivers swell, it is not just the riverbanks that are affected; mountain roads are cut off, bridges are damaged, and the region's economic backbone—tourism and small businesses—comes to a complete standstill.
Century-old Infrastructure and Modern Master Plan
Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, and Mirik are among the most densely populated hill areas of the country. Yet, the massive population relies on drainage and sewerage systems constructed by the British over a century ago. Due to the government's failure to invest adequately in modernizing these systems over the decades, even ordinary monsoon rains lead to waterlogging and dangerous landslides triggered by collapsing drains.
In accordance with state government directives, the newly constituted expert committee will focus on three key areas. First, it will monitor the erratic behavior of hill rivers to issue early warnings and establish precautionary protocols. Second, it will formulate plans to replace the century-old, British-era drainage infrastructure with a modern system. Third, to alleviate the excessive population pressure on existing towns, it will identify geologically stable and safe zones to draft a blueprint for planned urban expansion.
The implementation of these recommendations and the master plan will protect millions of people—not only in the hill regions but also in the Terai and Dooars—from the devastating impact of natural disasters.
Bista stated, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the West Bengal government has constituted an expert committee to examine the recurring floods in the Teesta, Torsa, and other hill rivers, as well as the planned expansion of our hill towns. In a letter to the Chief Minister dated August 31, I had highlighted the growing dangers posed by glacial lake outbursts, heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, landslides, and the dilapidated, century-old drainage systems in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, and Mirik. I sincerely thank the Chief Minister for this positive response. Together, we will build a safe and secure future for the people of the region."
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