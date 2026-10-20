ETV Bharat / state

Naari Shakti: Karnataka’s Trinayani Durga Puja Celebrates Women’s Strength

The performances celebrate women who balance multiple responsibilities and demonstrate courage and determination in their daily lives. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Celebrating women’s courage, resilience and strength, the Trinayani Cultural Committee’s Durgotsav 2026 has chosen ‘Naari Shakti’ as its central theme, drawing inspiration from the many forms of Maa Durga and the challenges women navigate in everyday life.

The celebrations feature traditional dhak drumming, dhunuchi naach, music, Bengali delicacies and cultural performances that connect the Goddess’s divine power with the lives of mothers, sisters and caregivers who shoulder family responsibilities while overcoming adversity.

Abhishek Sasmal, a member of the organising committee, told ETV Bharat that the cultural programme explores different aspects of Maa Durga and the strength of women. He said Bengali Hindus living in Bengaluru, along with local residents, participate in the celebrations.

“This year’s theme is Naari Shakti. Our performances, largely presented by women, explore different forms of the Goddess. One depicts the Navadurga, while another traces Maa Durga’s journey from Mahalaya to Vijaya Dashami,” he said.

The performances celebrate women who balance multiple responsibilities and demonstrate courage and determination in their daily lives. The theme seeks to recognise their contributions and highlight the strength they display in overcoming challenges.

The name Trinayani, meaning the three-eyed Goddess, symbolises divine feminine power and awareness, reinforcing the message of respect for women.

Debmalya Bhattacharya said Durga Puja in Bengal is not merely a religious observance but also an emotional celebration of Goddess Uma’s return to her parental home.

“We welcome Uma as our own daughter, returning to her father’s house from Kailash. We pamper her as any family would welcome its daughter, with affection, rituals and food,” he said.

Bengali delicacies are an integral part of the festivities, with food offered to the Goddess and shared among devotees. Bhattacharya noted that Bengali culinary traditions, including the consumption of non-vegetarian food during the festival, reflect regional customs that differ from those followed during Navaratri in other parts of India.