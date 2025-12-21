Mysuru Zoo On High Alert After Horse Dies Of Glanders
Authorities have stepped up with security measures and monitoring animals at the zoo as a precaution following the reported glanders case in the city.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST
Mysuru: Days after a two-year-old male horse died of glanders infection at the racecourse on MG Road in Karnataka's Mysuru, authorities have placed the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens on high alert as a precautionary measure, officials said.
The horse succumbed to the fatal infection on December 17. Glanders is a highly contagious disease that can spread within a radius of up to two kilometres. As a precaution, all animals in the zoo are being closely monitored, officials said. Since the infection is likely to harm the zebras and giraffes in the zoo, close monitoring has been maintained at their places, they said.
There are six zebras and more than 10 giraffes in the Chamarajendra Zoo. Disinfectant solution (sanitiser) has been sprayed near the enclosure where the zebras and giraffes stay, with sanitisation carried out 3-4 times a day around the place in the animal areas, compound, and entrance gate.
Food suppliers have been instructed to supply food to the animals using a separate vehicle. These vehicles are allowed entry only after thorough sanitisation at the main gate, officials said.
A video conference meeting of specialists, veterinarians and wildlife experts was held on Friday to discuss safety measures across nine zoos in the state, including Mysuru. The guidelines have been issued to be followed in the zoos, officials said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, Zoo Executive Director P Anusha said, "Instructions have been given not to allow entry of any vehicles from the racecourse in the zoo. Sanitisation is being carried out around the enclosure of zebras and giraffes and across the zoo every Tuesday to protect them from the infection."
"Extreme precautions have been taken as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) after taking the advice and opinion of expert doctors," he informed.
Read More: