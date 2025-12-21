ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Zoo On High Alert After Horse Dies Of Glanders

Mysuru: Days after a two-year-old male horse died of glanders infection at the racecourse on MG Road in Karnataka's Mysuru, authorities have placed the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens on high alert as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The horse succumbed to the fatal infection on December 17. Glanders is a highly contagious disease that can spread within a radius of up to two kilometres. As a precaution, all animals in the zoo are being closely monitored, officials said. Since the infection is likely to harm the zebras and giraffes in the zoo, close monitoring has been maintained at their places, they said.

There are six zebras and more than 10 giraffes in the Chamarajendra Zoo. Disinfectant solution (sanitiser) has been sprayed near the enclosure where the zebras and giraffes stay, with sanitisation carried out 3-4 times a day around the place in the animal areas, compound, and entrance gate.

Food suppliers have been instructed to supply food to the animals using a separate vehicle. These vehicles are allowed entry only after thorough sanitisation at the main gate, officials said.