Mysuru Zoo's Adoption Scheme Fetches Around Rs 1 Crore Annually, Funds Food, Healthcare And Breeding Of Animals
Mysuru Zoo has an adoption programme, which the management says is a novel way to show your support and care for wild animals.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Mysuru: Mysuru Zoo's animal adoption scheme is now fetching around Rs 1 crore a year, and the management is using this money for food, healthcare and breeding of its 1,500 animals and more than 120 birds.
Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, has emerged as one of the country's leading adoptee-driven facilities, with officials estimating annual income from the ‘Animal Adoption' Scheme at Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Zoo's Chief Executive Officer Anusha said, "The adoption programme is an opportunity to adopt by paying money ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3 lakh. Under the scheme, individuals and institutions can adopt select animals or birds for periods ranging from one day to a full year, with contribution slabs starting at about Rs 1,000 and going up to Rs 3 lakh depending on the species."
Zoo management structured the scheme with tiered benefits to encourage larger contributions. Families or individuals who adopt an animal by paying more than Rs 5,000 are eligible for complimentary zoo visits and receive a certificate, while those contributing upwards of Rs 20,000 have their names displayed on boards near the adopted animal’s enclosure.
While the regular ticket revenue is largely earmarked for overall maintenance of the zoo campus, staff costs and infrastructure, the Zoo management said that the proceeds from the adoption scheme are reserved for core animal care, such as financing feed, routine and emergency veterinary treatment, and captive breeding programmes.
The programme has drawn a cross-section of supporters, including cricketers, film actors, politicians, sportspersons, social workers, corporate entities and government institutions.
The 132-year-old zoo, located in the heart of Mysuru city, draws over 35 lakh visitors in a year.
According to the CEO, the adoption drive proved crucial during the Covid-19 pandemic, when visitor footfall and gate collections collapsed, slashing the zoo’s primary revenue stream. "At a time when entrance fee income dipped sharply, funds raised through the adoption programme ran into crores of rupees and helped sustain the feeding and upkeep of animals until tourist numbers recovered to near pre-pandemic levels," said Anusha.
