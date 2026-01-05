ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Zoo's Adoption Scheme Fetches Around Rs 1 Crore Annually, Funds Food, Healthcare And Breeding Of Animals

Mysuru: Mysuru Zoo's animal adoption scheme is now fetching around Rs 1 crore a year, and the management is using this money for food, healthcare and breeding of its 1,500 animals and more than 120 birds.

Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, has emerged as one of the country's leading adoptee-driven facilities, with officials estimating annual income from the ‘Animal Adoption' Scheme at Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Zoo's Chief Executive Officer Anusha said, "The adoption programme is an opportunity to adopt by paying money ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3 lakh. Under the scheme, individuals and institutions can adopt select animals or birds for periods ranging from one day to a full year, with contribution slabs starting at about Rs 1,000 and going up to Rs 3 lakh depending on the species."