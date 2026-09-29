ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Youth Sets Himself Ablaze After Woman Rejects Proposal, Both Suffer Burns

Mysuru: A 27-year-old man allegedly set himself and a young woman on fire after she repeatedly rejected his proposal in Mysuru's Vijayanagar area on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Chandan, a resident of Halaguru village in Mandya district's Malavalli taluk, suffered around 80% burns and is undergoing treatment in critical condition at K R Hospital in Mysuru.

According to police, Chandan had allegedly been repeatedly pressuring a diploma engineering student from his village to accept his proposal. The woman had reportedly rejected him several times.

Chandan, a resident of Halaguru village in Mandya district's Malavalli taluk, suffered around 80% burns and is undergoing treatment in critical condition at K R Hospital in Mysuru. (ETV Bharat)

Police said Chandan intercepted the woman while she was travelling from her hostel to college on Tuesday and again confronted her over the matter. When she refused, he allegedly poured petrol on himself and the woman, held her and set himself ablaze. The woman managed to escape but suffered around 20% burn injuries. She is undergoing treatment, police said.