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Mysuru Youth Sets Himself Ablaze After Woman Rejects Proposal, Both Suffer Burns

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said the incident occurred within the Vijayanagar police station limits and confirmed that an investigation was underway.

Mysuru Youth Sets Himself Ablaze After Woman Rejects Proposal, Both Suffer Burns
Mysuru Police personnel at the spot where a youth set himself ablaze (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mysuru: A 27-year-old man allegedly set himself and a young woman on fire after she repeatedly rejected his proposal in Mysuru's Vijayanagar area on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Chandan, a resident of Halaguru village in Mandya district's Malavalli taluk, suffered around 80% burns and is undergoing treatment in critical condition at K R Hospital in Mysuru.

According to police, Chandan had allegedly been repeatedly pressuring a diploma engineering student from his village to accept his proposal. The woman had reportedly rejected him several times.

diploma girl REJECTS PROPOSAL MAN SUFFER 80 PC GIRL 20PC BURNS CHANDAN HALGURU VILLAGE MANDYA DIST Petrol Bottle Mobile Phone Seized
Chandan, a resident of Halaguru village in Mandya district's Malavalli taluk, suffered around 80% burns and is undergoing treatment in critical condition at K R Hospital in Mysuru. (ETV Bharat)

Police said Chandan intercepted the woman while she was travelling from her hostel to college on Tuesday and again confronted her over the matter. When she refused, he allegedly poured petrol on himself and the woman, held her and set himself ablaze. The woman managed to escape but suffered around 20% burn injuries. She is undergoing treatment, police said.

Following the incident, Vijayanagar police registered a case based on the woman's complaint and began an investigation. A forensic team inspected the scene and seized a petrol bottle and the accused's mobile phone. Police are examining the circumstances leading up to the incident and the evidence collected from the spot.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said the incident occurred within the Vijayanagar police station limits and confirmed that an investigation was underway. Both the police and forensic teams visited the scene as part of the investigation.

Police are also examining the woman's complaint and other available evidence to establish the sequence of events.

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TAGGED:

DIPLOMA GIRL REJECTS PROPOSAL
MAN SUFFER 80 PC GIRL 20PC BURNS
CHANDAN HALGURU VILLAGE MANDYA DIST
PETROL BOTTLE MOBILE PHONE SEIZED
MYSURU YOUTH SETS ABLAZE

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