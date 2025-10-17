ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Youth Who Invents Smart Mop For Mother, Gets Patent, Is Now An Entrepreneur

Mysuru: Pained to see his mother struggling daily with the household chores of mopping and cleaning, a youth took it upon himself to come up with a solution to make her task easy. His love for his mother and technology led him to develop a smart mop, for which he even got a patent, paving his path for entrepreneurship.

Mehul, a 27-year-old engineering graduate from Siddharthanagar in Mysuru, has not only given break to his mother from the strenuous activity of mopping but millions of mothers.

"I used to watch how my mother used to sweep the garbage from the floor with a broom and then wipe the entire space with a mop. She would squeeze the mop in a bucket of water and then bend to clean the difficult corners of the house. I realised I had to make something that would make her job easier and faster. I started thinking about developing a mop that will be smart, efficient and fast," said Mehul, a mechanical engineering graduate from Mysuru's NIE College.

Mehul (ETV Bharat)

He started working on the smart mop concept as a project in his college and soon came up with the unique product, receiving huge appreciation from the college administration. This invention was just the beginning.