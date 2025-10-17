Mysuru Youth Who Invents Smart Mop For Mother, Gets Patent, Is Now An Entrepreneur
What started as an effort to help his mother, led Mehul to become an entrepreneur, earning a patent for his investment.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST
Mysuru: Pained to see his mother struggling daily with the household chores of mopping and cleaning, a youth took it upon himself to come up with a solution to make her task easy. His love for his mother and technology led him to develop a smart mop, for which he even got a patent, paving his path for entrepreneurship.
Mehul, a 27-year-old engineering graduate from Siddharthanagar in Mysuru, has not only given break to his mother from the strenuous activity of mopping but millions of mothers.
"I used to watch how my mother used to sweep the garbage from the floor with a broom and then wipe the entire space with a mop. She would squeeze the mop in a bucket of water and then bend to clean the difficult corners of the house. I realised I had to make something that would make her job easier and faster. I started thinking about developing a mop that will be smart, efficient and fast," said Mehul, a mechanical engineering graduate from Mysuru's NIE College.
He started working on the smart mop concept as a project in his college and soon came up with the unique product, receiving huge appreciation from the college administration. This invention was just the beginning.
Mehul later participated in an industrial exhibition held at Infosys in Mysuru and was rewarded. He also received a grant of Rs 23 lakh from the government for further research in this field and later went on to obtain a patent for his invention.
The mop is capable of wiping dry and with water. A half-litre water bottle is attached to the mop's handle and a sensor is installed to monitor the amount of water that gets released. The mop is specially equipped with a water-absorbing cloth.
Seeing the appreciation his smart mop received among his near and dear ones, Mehul decided to introduce it into the market on a large scale. Soon a global company came forward and with an investment worth Rs one crore for Mehul's project. After this, smart mop was launched in the market under the brand 'Caspian'.
Presently, Mehul's startup is functioning in Hebbal industrial area of Mysuru with eight employees. His dream is to develop spare parts required for the mop from various small industries, manufacture them in large quantities and release them in the market.
Mehul had also exhibited his smart mop at an industrial exhibition organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Jagannath Centre for Art and Cultural in Vijayanagar, Mysuru. Many industrialists had expressed their appreciation for the young man's achievement. Their words of appreciation became an inspiration for his startup.
