Mysuru Woman Becomes First Law Graduate From Karnataka Nomadic Community

By Keshav M

Mysuru: In a milestone moment for the nomadic community in Karnataka, V Aruna has become the first woman to pursue higher education and earn a law degree. Her journey, from studying under a kerosene lamp in a makeshift shed to preparing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE), stands as a powerful story of determination and social change.

Aruna, who resides in Ekalavya Nagar in Mysuru, comes from a nomadic community with a history of social exclusion and limited access to education. From early childhood, she witnessed untouchability and inequality. Motivated by the aspirations of her father and uncle, she set her sights on a career in law.

Her decision was shaped by a deeply personal experience. Aruna recalled how her uncle had to make repeated court appearances in a legal case. Frustrated by the process, he once told her that had she been a lawyer, she could have helped him through his ordeal, and those words left a lasting impact on her.

Encouraged by her father and brothers, she resolved to study law to support people facing similar hardships. Her father, Venkatesh, works as an autorickshaw driver, while her mother, Mangala, is a homemaker. Despite financial challenges, the family stood firmly behind her education without seeking help from any organisations.

As a child, Aruna wanted to join the armed forces. But after completing her Pre-University Course (PUC) and reflecting on her uncle’s struggles, she chose the legal profession to help those facing injustice.

Speaking about her journey, Aruna said, “I once wanted to join the Army. But after seeing my uncle struggle and following my father’s and brother’s wishes, I decided to become a lawyer to serve society. I am determined to become a High Court judge.”

Studied Without Electricity