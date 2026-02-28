Mysuru Woman Becomes First Law Graduate From Karnataka Nomadic Community
V Aruna became the first law graduate from a nomadic community, overcoming poverty and studying without electricity, and is now preparing for the AIBE.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
By Keshav M
Mysuru: In a milestone moment for the nomadic community in Karnataka, V Aruna has become the first woman to pursue higher education and earn a law degree. Her journey, from studying under a kerosene lamp in a makeshift shed to preparing for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE), stands as a powerful story of determination and social change.
Aruna, who resides in Ekalavya Nagar in Mysuru, comes from a nomadic community with a history of social exclusion and limited access to education. From early childhood, she witnessed untouchability and inequality. Motivated by the aspirations of her father and uncle, she set her sights on a career in law.
Her decision was shaped by a deeply personal experience. Aruna recalled how her uncle had to make repeated court appearances in a legal case. Frustrated by the process, he once told her that had she been a lawyer, she could have helped him through his ordeal, and those words left a lasting impact on her.
Encouraged by her father and brothers, she resolved to study law to support people facing similar hardships. Her father, Venkatesh, works as an autorickshaw driver, while her mother, Mangala, is a homemaker. Despite financial challenges, the family stood firmly behind her education without seeking help from any organisations.
As a child, Aruna wanted to join the armed forces. But after completing her Pre-University Course (PUC) and reflecting on her uncle’s struggles, she chose the legal profession to help those facing injustice.
Speaking about her journey, Aruna said, “I once wanted to join the Army. But after seeing my uncle struggle and following my father’s and brother’s wishes, I decided to become a lawyer to serve society. I am determined to become a High Court judge.”
Studied Without Electricity
Aruna completed her schooling from Classes I to X in a cattle-shed-like house in the Gomaland area of Ekalavya Nagar, studying under a kerosene lamp because there was no electricity. It was only during her PUC that her family received a house under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) government scheme, and it was there that she first experienced electric lighting.
She pursued her PUC at Maharani’s Pre-University College, completed her Arts degree at Maharani’s Arts College, and went on to finish her law degree in 2025 from Vidyavardhaka Law College. Notably, she completed her entire education, from primary school to law college, in Kannada medium.
Preparing For AIBE, Aiming Higher
Aruna is currently preparing for the AIBE scheduled for June 7, 2026. Clearing the exam will enable her to practise as an advocate, including in the Supreme Court.
She has been trained under advocate Shilpa Hiremath and is currently gaining experience under advocate Nagaraj.
Recently, the state government invited applications for the Civil Judge examination. However, Aruna could not apply as the eligibility criteria required a minimum of three years of legal practice. She is now preparing to meet that requirement and plans to appear for the examination in the future.
Family Pride, Community Milestone
Her mother, Mangala, expressed pride in her daughter’s achievement. She said, “In our nomadic community, very few pursue higher education. Seeing my daughter become a law graduate brings us great happiness.”
For Aruna’s family and community, her achievement is more than personal success; it marks a step forward for a marginalised group striving for dignity and opportunity through education.
Also Read: