2025 Mysuru Dasara Girl's Rape And Murder: Court Sentences Convict To Death
Karthik, a resident of Siddalingapura, was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl during the 2025 Dasara festival.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Mysuru (Karnataka): A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Mysuru has sentenced Karthik, 32, a resident of Siddalingapura on the outskirts of the city, to death for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl during the 2025 Dasara festival.
Judge Anand P Ugade of the Mysuru POCSO court pronounced the sentence after finding Karthik guilty on Thursday. Public Prosecutor K B Jayanthi presented the prosecution’s arguments on behalf of the government.
The victim had travelled from Kalaburagi to Mysuru with her nomadic family to sell balloons during the Dasara festivities. The family was staying in a makeshift shed near the Ittigegudu grounds, opposite the Dasara exhibition premises.
On the night of October 8, 2025, eight members of the family were sleeping in the shed when the girl went missing. Her body was found near the shelter the following morning.
The girl’s parents subsequently lodged a complaint alleging that their daughter had been abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered during the night, and sought action against the perpetrator.
Nazarbad police registered a case under the POCSO Act and launched an investigation. Using CCTV footage and technical evidence, police traced and arrested Karthik, a private bus cleaner and a repeat offender who was out on bail, in Kollegal within 24 hours of the crime.
The court subsequently found him guilty and awarded him the death penalty.
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