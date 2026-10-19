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Mysuru Dasara 2026: Peacock Formation Using 3, 473 Drones Sets Guinness World Record

Members of Guinness World Records team, who arrived from London, officially announced the achievement and record certificate was presented to CESC technical chief L Lokesh.

ESC MYSURU DASARA FESTIVAL PEACOCK FORMATION USING 3473 DRONES new Guinness World Record 2025 record for tiger image
CESC technical chief L Lokesh and other officials receiving the certificate from member of the Guinness World Records team who came from London. (Left) The peacock design created using 3,473 drones which helped enter record books. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 19, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Mysuru: A spectacular drone show organised by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) as part of the Mysuru Dasara festival has set a new Guinness World Record by creating an image of a peacock using 3,473 drones.

The record was achieved during a drone show held on Sunday evening at the Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. Thousands of spectators watched as drones illuminated in different colours moved in synchronisation to form the image of India’s national bird.

ESC MYSURU DASARA FESTIVAL PEACOCK FORMATION USING 3473 DRONES new Guinness World Record 2025 record for tiger image
The peacock design earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the largest bird image ever created using drones. (ETV Bharat)

Of the 12 formations presented during the show, the peacock design created using 3,473 drones earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the largest bird image ever created using drones.

Members of the Guinness World Records team, who arrived from London, officially announced the achievement. The record certificate was presented to CESC Technical Director L Lokesh and other officials.

Guinness World Records is a global reference authority that tracks, documents, and verifies world-shattering and extreme human achievements as well as natural wonders.

ESC MYSURU DASARA FESTIVAL PEACOCK FORMATION USING 3473 DRONES new Guinness World Record 2025 record for tiger image
The Guinness World Records certificate (ETV Bharat)

CESC had previously set a Guinness World Record by forming the image of a tiger using drones during last year’s Dasara celebrations. The latest achievement adds another milestone to the corporation’s drone-show performances.

The second day’s show attracted a large crowd to the Parade Grounds, with colourful formations lighting up the night sky and captivating spectators.

The drone spectacle was preceded by a musical programme featuring singers Manikant Kadri, Anuradha Bhat and Bollywood singer Hansika Iyer, who entertained the audience with their performances.

MLA D Ravishankar, Mysuru Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, and officials from CESC and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) attended the event.

"The record itself is a tribute to the technical expertise, hard work and coordinated efforts of the CESC officials and staff," said a delighted K J George, the Karnataka minister for energy and tourism.

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CESC MYSURU DASARA FESTIVAL
PEACOCK FORMATION USING 3473 DRONES
GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS FROM LONDON
2025 SET RECORD FOR TIGER IMAGE
MYSURU DASARA 2026

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