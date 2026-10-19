Mysuru Dasara 2026: Peacock Formation Using 3, 473 Drones Sets Guinness World Record
Members of Guinness World Records team, who arrived from London, officially announced the achievement and record certificate was presented to CESC technical chief L Lokesh.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Mysuru: A spectacular drone show organised by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) as part of the Mysuru Dasara festival has set a new Guinness World Record by creating an image of a peacock using 3,473 drones.
The record was achieved during a drone show held on Sunday evening at the Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. Thousands of spectators watched as drones illuminated in different colours moved in synchronisation to form the image of India’s national bird.
Of the 12 formations presented during the show, the peacock design created using 3,473 drones earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the largest bird image ever created using drones.
Members of the Guinness World Records team, who arrived from London, officially announced the achievement. The record certificate was presented to CESC Technical Director L Lokesh and other officials.
Guinness World Records is a global reference authority that tracks, documents, and verifies world-shattering and extreme human achievements as well as natural wonders.
CESC had previously set a Guinness World Record by forming the image of a tiger using drones during last year’s Dasara celebrations. The latest achievement adds another milestone to the corporation’s drone-show performances.
The second day’s show attracted a large crowd to the Parade Grounds, with colourful formations lighting up the night sky and captivating spectators.
The drone spectacle was preceded by a musical programme featuring singers Manikant Kadri, Anuradha Bhat and Bollywood singer Hansika Iyer, who entertained the audience with their performances.
MLA D Ravishankar, Mysuru Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, and officials from CESC and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) attended the event.
Mysuru, Karnataka: A spectacular drone show featuring 3,500 drones illuminates the night sky at Bannimantap’s Torchlight Parade Grounds during Mysuru Dasara. The drones create 12 formations, including a peacock, lion, Goddess Chamundeshwari, Nandi and the golden Ambari, blending Karnataka’s cultural heritage with modern technology. The event is inaugurated by District In-charge Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah. (17.10)— IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026
"The record itself is a tribute to the technical expertise, hard work and coordinated efforts of the CESC officials and staff," said a delighted K J George, the Karnataka minister for energy and tourism.
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