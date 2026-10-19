ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Dasara 2026: Peacock Formation Using 3, 473 Drones Sets Guinness World Record

CESC technical chief L Lokesh and other officials receiving the certificate from member of the Guinness World Records team who came from London. (Left) The peacock design created using 3,473 drones which helped enter record books. ( ETV Bharat )

Mysuru: A spectacular drone show organised by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) as part of the Mysuru Dasara festival has set a new Guinness World Record by creating an image of a peacock using 3,473 drones.

The record was achieved during a drone show held on Sunday evening at the Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. Thousands of spectators watched as drones illuminated in different colours moved in synchronisation to form the image of India’s national bird.

The peacock design earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the largest bird image ever created using drones. (ETV Bharat)

Of the 12 formations presented during the show, the peacock design created using 3,473 drones earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the largest bird image ever created using drones.

Members of the Guinness World Records team, who arrived from London, officially announced the achievement. The record certificate was presented to CESC Technical Director L Lokesh and other officials.

Guinness World Records is a global reference authority that tracks, documents, and verifies world-shattering and extreme human achievements as well as natural wonders.

The Guinness World Records certificate (ETV Bharat)

CESC had previously set a Guinness World Record by forming the image of a tiger using drones during last year’s Dasara celebrations. The latest achievement adds another milestone to the corporation’s drone-show performances.

The second day’s show attracted a large crowd to the Parade Grounds, with colourful formations lighting up the night sky and captivating spectators.