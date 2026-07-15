ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Corporation Installs Benches Made From Recycled Plastic Bottle Caps To Promote Sustainability

Each bench has been manufactured using nearly 60 kilograms of plastic bottle caps ( ETV Bharat )

Mysuru: Plastic waste has become one of the biggest environmental challenges, but an innovative initiative by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is demonstrating how discarded plastic can be transformed into useful public infrastructure. Benches made entirely from recycled plastic bottle caps have been installed at the corporation's head office and nine zonal offices, providing seating for visitors while promoting environmental awareness and recycling.

The initiative has been implemented under the "Bottles for Change" concept as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme by Bisleri. A total of 19 colourful benches have been installed across MCC offices to encourage the reuse of plastic and reduce environmental pollution.

Each bench has been manufactured using nearly 60 kilograms of plastic bottle caps. The caps are processed and moulded into durable green benches capable of seating three people. Designed to resemble painted wooden benches, they combine strength, functionality and visual appeal.

Beyond promoting recycling, the benches also carry a unique artistic touch. They feature colourful paintings of plants, the Mysuru Palace and nature, created by differently-abled artists who have no hands and painted the designs using only their feet. Their artwork has added a distinctive identity to the project while highlighting the creativity and talent of persons with disabilities.

Explaining the initiative, Suraj, Head of Bisleri for the Mysuru region, said the project is intended to encourage the reuse of plastic bottle caps and demonstrate the value of recycling.