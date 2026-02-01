ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Artisan Carves Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker’s Chair, Showcasing Karnataka’s Artistic Legacy

Mysuru: The chair used by the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly carries a special connection with Karnataka. The richly carved Speaker’s chair has been crafted by a renowned Mysuru-based artisan, reflecting the depth and finesse of Karnataka’s traditional woodcraft.

The artistic chair has been created by master craftsman Kaiser Ali Khan, whose intricate wood carving has given the Speaker’s seat a sense of dignity, tradition, and gravitas. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kaiser Ali Khan shared details about the design, structure and the journey behind creating the prestigious piece of furniture.

Interestingly, this is not the first time a Mysuru artisan has contributed to Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, he carved the idol of Balram installed in Ayodhya and now, the Speaker’s chair in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly stands as another symbol of the state’s artistry.

The chair features delicate carvings on wood, blending traditional motifs with a stately design. According to Kaiser, every detail was carefully planned to reflect authority, balance, and cultural values, making the chair more than just a seat, but a symbol of the Assembly’s dignity.

The idea for the chair was conceived during the 11th Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region, held in Bengaluru last September. The three-day event was attended by Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Secretaries, and senior officials from Legislative Assemblies across the country. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana was among the participants.

During the conference, Speaker Mahana was impressed by the chair used by Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader. He closely observed its design and expressed his desire to have a similar chair for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Following this, Khader facilitated contact with the Mysuru craftsman, leading to the commissioning of a new chair based on the Karnataka model, with minor design modifications.