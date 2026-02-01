Mysuru Artisan Carves Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker’s Chair, Showcasing Karnataka’s Artistic Legacy
During a three-day conference in Bengaluru last September, Uttar Pradesh Speaker was impressed by his Karnataka counterpart's chair and expressed desire to have similar seat.
Mysuru: The chair used by the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly carries a special connection with Karnataka. The richly carved Speaker’s chair has been crafted by a renowned Mysuru-based artisan, reflecting the depth and finesse of Karnataka’s traditional woodcraft.
The artistic chair has been created by master craftsman Kaiser Ali Khan, whose intricate wood carving has given the Speaker’s seat a sense of dignity, tradition, and gravitas. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kaiser Ali Khan shared details about the design, structure and the journey behind creating the prestigious piece of furniture.
Interestingly, this is not the first time a Mysuru artisan has contributed to Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, he carved the idol of Balram installed in Ayodhya and now, the Speaker’s chair in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly stands as another symbol of the state’s artistry.
The chair features delicate carvings on wood, blending traditional motifs with a stately design. According to Kaiser, every detail was carefully planned to reflect authority, balance, and cultural values, making the chair more than just a seat, but a symbol of the Assembly’s dignity.
The idea for the chair was conceived during the 11th Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region, held in Bengaluru last September. The three-day event was attended by Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Secretaries, and senior officials from Legislative Assemblies across the country. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana was among the participants.
During the conference, Speaker Mahana was impressed by the chair used by Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader. He closely observed its design and expressed his desire to have a similar chair for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Following this, Khader facilitated contact with the Mysuru craftsman, leading to the commissioning of a new chair based on the Karnataka model, with minor design modifications.
The completed chair has now been sent to Uttar Pradesh, standing as a testament to Karnataka’s craftsmanship and its growing recognition beyond the state. The role played by Speaker U T Khader in promoting Karnataka’s art and artisans has also been widely acknowledged.
Explaining the historical background, Kaiser noted that the original Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s chair was established in 1956 on the instructions of then Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah. It was carved using Hunsur teakwood and timber from Shivamogga. The chair features a carved umbrella and the national emblem at the top, while the armrest includes artistic representations of a lion and an elephant.
Kaiser said he used rosewood sourced through the Forest Department for the Uttar Pradesh Speaker’s chair. "The carving process was challenging but satisfying. The entire work took 3.5 months to complete. The chair is about 7.5 feet tall, four feet wide, and has a leather seat. The design incorporates pillars, the sun and moon, and various symbolic elements representing values and character.
Before starting his work, Kaiser visited Uttar Pradesh at the invitation of Speaker Satish Mahana. He presented his sketches and drawings and began the carvings only after receiving his approval.
Reflecting on his journey, Kaiser said recognition for his art brings him great joy. He recalled that legendary actor Rajkumar had once encouraged him, predicting a bright future for his craftsmanship. Having studied only up to class 9, Kaiser said his art has taken him to places he never imagined. He has also crafted chairs for the Vikas Soudha in Belagavi and several other prominent structures.
“This opportunity does not come to everyone. If it comes, one must consider himself fortunate,” he added.
