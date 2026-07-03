'Birthday Gift': Woman Tells Friend Before Ending Life In Hyderabad
Family has alleged murder and rejected the suicide claim while police are investigating cause of death of a young woman in Hyderabad.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: The death of a 26-year-old woman under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Hyderabad's Langar House police station limits has sparked concern, with her family alleging that she was murdered.
The deceased, identified as Renuka (26) from Alwal, had checked into a room at Hotel V Grand with Arif (34), a resident of the Golconda area, on Thursday, and was killed within few hours.
According to police, Arif went out of hotel and after returning, he informed the staff that Renuka had died by suicide. After receiving the information, the police inspected the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.
Renuka's family has said that her death was not a suicide but a murder. The police have registered a case in this regard and are interrogating Arif. Police said an investigation has been launched and full details will be revealed based on the postmortem report and forensic evidence.
According to the police, Arif and Renuka arrived at Hotel V Grand at 4 AM on Thursday and stayed together throughout the day. At 10 PM, Arif ordered food for Renuka stating that there was a function at Pillar No 102.
Later she made a call to her friend named Satya, during which she said she intended to end her life. Renuka told Satya, "Your birthday is on the 4th! I am committing suicide as a birthday gift".
Police said she turned on the camera on the phone and died by suicide. During the investigation, police found that Renuka had been married about eight years ago and had a seven-year-old son. She had reportedly separated from her husband and later moved with her parents to Bollaram.
Three months ago, Renuka had a fight with her parents and was staying with a friend in Kukatpally. While working in a pub in Kukatpally, she met Arif.
Police said Renuka and Arif had known each other for some time. Venkata Ramulu, Langar House Inspector, said, " We received a call at 12.46 AM on Friday that a young woman committed suicide at Hotel V Grand. We reached the spot and examined it. The investigation is continuing in the case."
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