ETV Bharat / state

'Birthday Gift': Woman Tells Friend Before Ending Life In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The death of a 26-year-old woman under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Hyderabad's Langar House police station limits has sparked concern, with her family alleging that she was murdered.

The deceased, identified as Renuka (26) from Alwal, had checked into a room at Hotel V Grand with Arif (34), a resident of the Golconda area, on Thursday, and was killed within few hours.

According to police, Arif went out of hotel and after returning, he informed the staff that Renuka had died by suicide. After receiving the information, the police inspected the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.

Renuka's family has said that her death was not a suicide but a murder. The police have registered a case in this regard and are interrogating Arif. Police said an investigation has been launched and full details will be revealed based on the postmortem report and forensic evidence.

According to the police, Arif and Renuka arrived at Hotel V Grand at 4 AM on Thursday and stayed together throughout the day. At 10 PM, Arif ordered food for Renuka stating that there was a function at Pillar No 102.