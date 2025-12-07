ETV Bharat / state

Mystery Deepens After Young Woman's Decapitated Body Found Near Haryana Gurudwara

Yamunanagar (Haryana): The discovery of a headless body of a young woman in a poplar nursery near the Bahadurpur Gurudwara on the Jagadhri–Paonta Sahib Road has sent shockwaves across Yamunanagar district of Haryana. The woman’s severed torso was found on the side of the National Highway on Saturday afternoon, triggering an intensive police investigation.

According to police, the victim, believed to be around 25 years old, had her throat slit, and her head is still missing, raising fears that the murder was carried out elsewhere before the body was dumped at the isolated location. The Uttar Pradesh border lies close to the crime spot, adding complexity to the probe.

The body was first spotted by Vijay, who runs a nursery near the Gurudwara, while he had gone to bring water in the afternoon. He immediately informed farm owner Paramjit Sandhu, who alerted the Dial 112 emergency team.