Mystery Deepens After Young Woman's Decapitated Body Found Near Haryana Gurudwara
Published : December 7, 2025 at 10:14 PM IST
Yamunanagar (Haryana): The discovery of a headless body of a young woman in a poplar nursery near the Bahadurpur Gurudwara on the Jagadhri–Paonta Sahib Road has sent shockwaves across Yamunanagar district of Haryana. The woman’s severed torso was found on the side of the National Highway on Saturday afternoon, triggering an intensive police investigation.
According to police, the victim, believed to be around 25 years old, had her throat slit, and her head is still missing, raising fears that the murder was carried out elsewhere before the body was dumped at the isolated location. The Uttar Pradesh border lies close to the crime spot, adding complexity to the probe.
The body was first spotted by Vijay, who runs a nursery near the Gurudwara, while he had gone to bring water in the afternoon. He immediately informed farm owner Paramjit Sandhu, who alerted the Dial 112 emergency team.
Police noted a black birthmark on the woman’s stomach and a thread tied to her right leg, which could help in identification. Forensic experts have collected crucial evidence from the site.
Confirming the details, Pratap Nagar SHO Narsingh said the murder likely took place late at night before the body was dumped in the nursery. “Efforts are on to identify the victim. CCTV footage from nearby petrol pumps and shops is being scanned. The woman’s photograph has been circulated at nearby police stations, and missing person records are being verified,” he added.
The shocking nature of the crime has created panic in the area, while police continue their search for the missing head and the accused.
