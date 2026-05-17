Mystery Death Of 25 Himalayan Vultures In Uttar Pradesh: IVRI Report Flags Toxin
On April 7, carcasses of Himalayan vultures and dogs were recovered from Bhira forest range and the samples were sent to IVRI for testing.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Bareilly/Lakhimpur Kheri: A shocking revelation has emerged regarding the sudden death of 25 Himalayan vultures in the Bhira forest range of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district last month.
An investigation conducted by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) has revealed that the vultures died after consuming a toxic substance. The IVRI report has triggered concerns among officials from the forest department and wildlife conservation agencies.
On April 7, a farmer from Semariya village under the Bhira range alerted the local forest officer after spotting carcasses of three to four stray dogs on his field, surrounded by a flock of vultures. Forest department officials discovered that approximately 25 vultures lay dead, while five others were found unconscious.
Veterinary Officer Dr Hemant Kumar Singh of Bijua immediately commenced treatment for the unconscious vultures. Subsequently, to ascertain the actual cause of the vultures' deaths, their viscera were preserved following the post-mortem examination and sent to the IVRI, Izatnagar in Bareilly for testing along with carcasses of two vultures, viscera of a dog and a sample of suspicious rice.
Postmortem examinations and laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of toxic elements in the samples taken from both the vultures and the dog. Also, toxic substances were detected in the suspicious rice sample.
As per scientists, poisoned food might have been fed to a dog and after it died, its carcass was consumed by Himalayan vultures, which also died after ingesting the toxic remains.
The IVRI has forwarded the investigation report to the concerned Divisional Forest Officer (DFO). Experts note that the Himalayan vulture is already classified as an endangered species and the death of 25 vultures is a grave warning for wildlife conservation efforts.
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