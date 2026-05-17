ETV Bharat / state

Mystery Death Of 25 Himalayan Vultures In Uttar Pradesh: IVRI Report Flags Toxin

Bareilly/Lakhimpur Kheri: A shocking revelation has emerged regarding the sudden death of 25 Himalayan vultures in the Bhira forest range of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district last month.

An investigation conducted by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) has revealed that the vultures died after consuming a toxic substance. The IVRI report has triggered concerns among officials from the forest department and wildlife conservation agencies.

On April 7, a farmer from Semariya village under the Bhira range alerted the local forest officer after spotting carcasses of three to four stray dogs on his field, surrounded by a flock of vultures. Forest department officials discovered that approximately 25 vultures lay dead, while five others were found unconscious.

Veterinary Officer Dr Hemant Kumar Singh of Bijua immediately commenced treatment for the unconscious vultures. Subsequently, to ascertain the actual cause of the vultures' deaths, their viscera were preserved following the post-mortem examination and sent to the IVRI, Izatnagar in Bareilly for testing along with carcasses of two vultures, viscera of a dog and a sample of suspicious rice.