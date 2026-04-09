Mysterious Illness Toll Rises To Seven In Rajasthan's Salumbar As Two More Children Die
MB Hospital superintendent RL Suman said the exact cause of death will be revealed once the test reports arrive. Three kids are currently undergoing treatment.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Udaipur: With the death of two more children in the last two days, the toll in a mysterious illness has mounted to seven in a week in the Jhallara and Lasadiya regions of Rajasthan's Salumbar district. Samples of most of these children were collected at Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur and have been sent to Jaipur and Pune for testing.
RL Suman, superintendent of MB Hospital, said the exact cause of death will only be revealed once the test reports are received. Currently, three children are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.
While the administration and the health department remain on high alert, issues such as poor roads, a lack of network connectivity, and superstition are further exacerbating the situation. Amid this, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Mahendra Parmar has advised people to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as fever, vomiting, or convulsions appear. He also urged them to drink clean water and maintain proper hygiene, assuring that adequate treatment facilities are available in hospitals and the administration is ready to provide every possible assistance
On Tuesday, family members brought Ronak (4.5 years old) and Banshi (two months old) to the Salumbar district hospital, where both were declared dead by doctors. Families said the children had been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea and were brought to the hospital only after their condition deteriorated.
Dr Parmar said Ronak, a resident of Amloda in the Jhallara area, had fever, restlessness, and body stiffness following bouts of vomiting. "Banshi of Kalibhit in the Lasadiya region was admitted to a private hospital after complaining of diarrhoea. However, his condition did not improve, and he subsequently passed away," he added.
Meanwhile, the district administration has clarified that the deaths are not related to the mysterious illness. "Neither of the two children exhibited the specific symptoms observed in the cases of the suspected mysterious illness reported thus far. The deaths were due to different ailments, and it would be incorrect to link them to the mysterious illness. The administration has appealed to the public to refrain from spreading any rumours regarding this matter," Salumbar collector Muhammad Junaid said.
Sunil, a resident, said the situation remains extremely sensitive in Lalpura and surrounding villages following the deaths of seven children due to a mysterious illness. Grief pervades the affected families, and an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty hangs over the entire region.
The administration and the health department have launched a comprehensive campaign to bring the situation under control. Medical teams are conducting door-to-door visits in the affected villages to screen both children and the general public. Wherever symptoms such as fever, convulsions, or vomiting are detected, immediate medication is administered, and patients are referred to hospitals when necessary.
Timely detection, treatment, and public awareness have been prioritised to curb the spread of the disease. However, many villagers are failing to take the illness seriously and are evading medical examinations. In one instance, a young girl was taken to a traditional healer, where she died due to a lack of proper medical treatment.
Umesh, a villager, pointed out that the dilapidated Lasadiya-Dhariyawad road for several years, which even ambulances are reluctant to travel on. In numerous cases, it took patients two to three hours to reach the nearest hospital, which often proved fatal for the children.
Manuram Meena of Lalpura lost two sons within a span of a few days. His eldest son, Deepak, suddenly fell ill and died while being transported for medical treatment. His second son, Laxman, was also referred for advanced care in critical condition. However, he too succumbed to the illness after two days of treatment.
Villagers allege that there is a severe dearth of primary healthcare facilities in the region."There is no effective health centre within a 35-kilometre radius. A heavy reliance on unqualified practitioners constitutes another cause of concern. The administration believes that public cooperation and awareness are essential to tackle this crisis.
#सलूम्बर— District Collector & Magistrate, Salumbar (@DMSalumbar) April 8, 2026
अब घाटा और लालपुरा में कोई अन्य रोगी नहीं,स्थिति हो रही सामान्य, प्रशासन ने ली राहत की सांस@BhajanlalBjp @KumariDiya @DrPremBairwa @RajCMO @RajGovOfficial @ppmjunaid#DIPRRajasthan #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/gfIAH1IZ63
A resident of Ghata said his four-year-old daughter developed symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, and body stiffness, following which she was taken to a primary health centre, which referred her to Udaipur's MB Hospital. "Identical symptoms were seen in all the affected children. An atmosphere of fear still prevails among the locals," he added.
Public amenities, specifically access to healthcare facilities, remain the most significant challenge in these tribal areas once someone falls sick. In emergencies, it takes an ambulance over an hour to reach the area, causing significant hardship and distress. These areas also lack stable mobile internet connectivity.
"It has been observed in these areas that some residents fall prey to superstitious beliefs during an outbreak of illness. However, proper medical attention is required to safeguard one's health. While faith certainly has its place, please bring the child to the hospital so that they get the treatment. We request the state government to investigate the health issues affecting tribal children," Dhariyawad MLA Thawarchand Damor.
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