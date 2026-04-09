ETV Bharat / state

Mysterious Illness Toll Rises To Seven In Rajasthan's Salumbar As Two More Children Die

Udaipur: With the death of two more children in the last two days, the toll in a mysterious illness has mounted to seven in a week in the Jhallara and Lasadiya regions of Rajasthan's Salumbar district. Samples of most of these children were collected at Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur and have been sent to Jaipur and Pune for testing.

RL Suman, superintendent of MB Hospital, said the exact cause of death will only be revealed once the test reports are received. Currently, three children are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.

While the administration and the health department remain on high alert, issues such as poor roads, a lack of network connectivity, and superstition are further exacerbating the situation. Amid this, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Mahendra Parmar has advised people to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as fever, vomiting, or convulsions appear. He also urged them to drink clean water and maintain proper hygiene, assuring that adequate treatment facilities are available in hospitals and the administration is ready to provide every possible assistance

On Tuesday, family members brought Ronak (4.5 years old) and Banshi (two months old) to the Salumbar district hospital, where both were declared dead by doctors. Families said the children had been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea and were brought to the hospital only after their condition deteriorated.

A health department team conducts survillance at an area in Salumbar. (ETV Bharat)

Dr Parmar said Ronak, a resident of Amloda in the Jhallara area, had fever, restlessness, and body stiffness following bouts of vomiting. "Banshi of Kalibhit in the Lasadiya region was admitted to a private hospital after complaining of diarrhoea. However, his condition did not improve, and he subsequently passed away," he added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has clarified that the deaths are not related to the mysterious illness. "Neither of the two children exhibited the specific symptoms observed in the cases of the suspected mysterious illness reported thus far. The deaths were due to different ailments, and it would be incorrect to link them to the mysterious illness. The administration has appealed to the public to refrain from spreading any rumours regarding this matter," Salumbar collector Muhammad Junaid said.

Sunil, a resident, said the situation remains extremely sensitive in Lalpura and surrounding villages following the deaths of seven children due to a mysterious illness. Grief pervades the affected families, and an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty hangs over the entire region.