Mysterious Gang Hacks Duo To Death In Tirunelveli; Six Injured

Tirunelveli: Two people were hacked to death, and six others were seriously injured by a mysterious gang of nine members in Kadambodu Vazhvu village near Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on Monday evening, police said. Preliminary probe suggests that the gang members were intoxicated with cannabis.

Police said the first victim was coming on a two-wheeler when the gang hacked them with a sickle and took away the vehicle. Following this, they hurled a bomb at a tea shop in the Perumpathu area. Unprepared for this, customers ran away while screaming in fear

A mysterious gang that came on two-wheelers near Nanguneri killed two people in a flash. Six others were seriously injured. The gang chased them and hacked a disabled person, John, to death and injured a worker from a northern state seriousl who was taken to a hospital. Apart from them, Nelson, Prabhakaran and Ramasamy from the Perumpathu area were also seriously injured, police said.

While Nelson and Ganesan are undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, others have been admitted to Nanguneri Government Hospital and a private hospital.