Mysterious Gang Hacks Duo To Death In Tirunelveli; Six Injured
SP V Prasanna Kumar said five special teams have been formed to nab the culprits, and it's still unknown whether this is a caste issue.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Tirunelveli: Two people were hacked to death, and six others were seriously injured by a mysterious gang of nine members in Kadambodu Vazhvu village near Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on Monday evening, police said. Preliminary probe suggests that the gang members were intoxicated with cannabis.
Police said the first victim was coming on a two-wheeler when the gang hacked them with a sickle and took away the vehicle. Following this, they hurled a bomb at a tea shop in the Perumpathu area. Unprepared for this, customers ran away while screaming in fear
A mysterious gang that came on two-wheelers near Nanguneri killed two people in a flash. Six others were seriously injured. The gang chased them and hacked a disabled person, John, to death and injured a worker from a northern state seriousl who was taken to a hospital. Apart from them, Nelson, Prabhakaran and Ramasamy from the Perumpathu area were also seriously injured, police said.
While Nelson and Ganesan are undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, others have been admitted to Nanguneri Government Hospital and a private hospital.
Tirunelveli DIG Saravanan, Superintendent of Police (SP) V Prasanna Kumar and other officials arrived at the spot for investigation. A sniffer dog was also called in to aid in the probe. Five special teams have been formed by the police to nab the culprits, the SP said.
Although it is said that those involved in the incident were under the influence of ganja, an intensive investigation is also being conducted to determine whether the attack was due to a caste conflict. "It is not yet known whether this is a caste issue, as specific castes are not affected. Therefore, we are conducting intensive field research and investigation into this matter," the SP said.
Following the incident, family members of the deceased and the injured staged a protest in the Nanguneri area demanding action. The dispersed after police assured them that the culprits would be arrested and appropriate action would be taken. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the villages surrounding Nanguneri for security.
