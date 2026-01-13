Mysterious Drone-Like Object's Sighting Over Thermal Plant Sparks Panic, Security Alarm In Jaisalmer
Ramgarh Police Station in-charge Bhutaram Bishnoi said a drone-like object was seen hovering over thermal power plant and the surrounding area before suddenly vanishing.
Jaisalmer: The sighting of a drone-like object in Ramgarh area of Jaisalmer district on Monday night triggered a security alarm in Rajasthan. The object was spotted hovering above a thermal power plant. The brightly lit object reportedly flew over the sensitive area for about an hour before suddenly disappearing.
This incident came at a time when there were an increase in drone incursion attempts and infiltration activities in border areas following Operation Sindoor.
Bright light spotted at 10 pm
According to Ramgarh Police Station in-charge Bhutaram Bishnoi, residents said they saw a "bright light" in the sky above the power plant at around 10 pm on Monday. “It is suspected to have been a drone. It was seen hovering over the plant and the surrounding area until about 11 pm before suddenly vanishing,” he said.
The thermal power plant is considered strategically important. The presence of a drone flying in this restricted and sensitive area is seen as a major security lapse. The district administration has already imposed a complete ban on flying drones without permission in Jaisalmer.
Agencies on alert, investigation underway
According to sources, the matter is being investigated seriously, and all aspects are being considered. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the surrounding villages. Villagers said that drones have been spotted in the area before, but flying for such a long duration is a cause for concern.
People suspect that the drone may have been used for reconnaissance or as part of preparations for a larger conspiracy. The police and administration have appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours but to immediately inform security agencies of any suspicious activity. If the drone is found to have been flown by a local person, strict legal action will be taken against them, police said.
