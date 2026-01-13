ETV Bharat / state

Mysterious Drone-Like Object's Sighting Over Thermal Plant Sparks Panic, Security Alarm In Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: The sighting of a drone-like object in Ramgarh area of Jaisalmer district on Monday night triggered a security alarm in Rajasthan. ​ The object was spotted hovering above a thermal power plant. The brightly lit object reportedly flew over the sensitive area for about an hour before suddenly disappearing.

This incident came at a time when there were an increase in drone incursion attempts and infiltration activities in border areas following Operation Sindoor.

Bright light spotted at 10 pm

According to Ramgarh Police Station in-charge Bhutaram Bishnoi, residents said they saw a "bright light" in the sky above the power plant at around 10 pm on Monday. “It is suspected to have been a drone. It was seen hovering over the plant and the surrounding area until about 11 pm before suddenly vanishing,” he said.