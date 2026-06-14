Bodies Exhumed To Investigate Suspicious Deaths At Village In Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar
Several people died earlier this year allegedly after consuming alcohol. The villagers lodged a police complaint in this regard on June 6.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Baloda Bazaar: Numerous bodies were exhumed at Kharve village under Kasdol police station in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar to investigate the cause of deaths of several residents earlier this year.
The villagers alleged that the deceased consumed alcohol sold by a local following which their health deteriorated. They said the deceased used to drink together with the local. This led to suspicions in the village that some poisonous substance had been mixed into the liquor. However, the police have not yet confirmed the allegations and the investigation is on.
According to locals, the deceased include Badri Patel, Buthalu Sahu, Chhatturam Sahu, Budlu Jaiswal, Vinod Sahu, Gajanand Manjhi, Chaitu Sahu, and Mahetru Sahu. While it is alleged that they died between February and May this year, a large number of villagers on June 6 submitted an application at Kasdol police station demanding a probe.
The villagers claimed that a local survived after consuming the alcohol because he vomited on time. However, some locals expressed suspicions related to superstition following which the administration appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumors and wait for the investigation report.
Following the complaints lodged by the villagers and a preliminary investigation, the police decided to exhume the buried bodies with required permission. On Saturday, a joint team from the police, the Revenue Department, and the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) arrived in Kharve and the bodies were exhumed.
The Forensic Science Lab will now play a crucial role in the case. Experts will collect necessary samples from the bodies and test them. The investigation will attempt to determine whether the deaths were caused by a toxic substance, alcohol adulteration, illness, or some other cause. The true cause of death will be revealed only based on the toxicology report and other scientific tests, said Kasdol SDPO Kaushal Kishore Vasnik.
He said, "Between February and May this year, several people died in the village after consuming alcohol. All of them consumed alcohol after coming in contact with a local and subsequently died. Initially, no formal complaint was lodged or postmortem conducted on the bodies. However, after the villagers submitted an application, we are investigating the matter".
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