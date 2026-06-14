ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Exhumed To Investigate Suspicious Deaths At Village In Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar

Baloda Bazaar: Numerous bodies were exhumed at Kharve village under Kasdol police station in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar to investigate the cause of deaths of several residents earlier this year.

The villagers alleged that the deceased consumed alcohol sold by a local following which their health deteriorated. They said the deceased used to drink together with the local. This led to suspicions in the village that some poisonous substance had been mixed into the liquor. However, the police have not yet confirmed the allegations and the investigation is on.

According to locals, the deceased include Badri Patel, Buthalu Sahu, Chhatturam Sahu, Budlu Jaiswal, Vinod Sahu, Gajanand Manjhi, Chaitu Sahu, and Mahetru Sahu. While it is alleged that they died between February and May this year, a large number of villagers on June 6 submitted an application at Kasdol police station demanding a probe.

The villagers claimed that a local survived after consuming the alcohol because he vomited on time. However, some locals expressed suspicions related to superstition following which the administration appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumors and wait for the investigation report.