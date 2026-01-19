ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Jewellery Heist: Another Accused Nabbed From Bihar's Darbhanga

Darbhanga: A special team of Karnataka Police on Monday arrested another accused from Bihar's Darbhanga for his alleged involvement in the robbery of jewellery worth Rs 10 crore from a showroom in Hunasur in Mysuru on December 28 last year.

The team of Karnataka Police arrested Rishikesh Kumar alias Chhotu Singh from Hayaghat in Darbhanga district. Following the high-profile heist, during which 8.34 kg of gold and diamond ornaments were robbed from Sky Gold Jewels in Mysuru, the police formed five special teams comprising five inspectors and led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police to investigate the case.

During probe, footages of CCTVs installed around the showroom were scanned following which a joint team of Karnataka Special Task Force, Patna Special Task Force and Bhagalpur Special Task Force arrested the first accused, Pankaj Singh alias Satua of Navgachhia in Bhagalpur. During interrogation, Pankaj revealed the name of his associate Rishikesh.

A special team of Karnataka police then started a manhunt for Rishikesh and conducted a reconnaissance of Hayaghat area in Darbhanga. The police personnel, dressed in plain clothes, posed as ordinary citizens and merged with locals sometimes selling fish and playing cards. The personnel, during the process avoided suspicion and gathered information on Rishikesh's location and activities.

After all preparations were complete, a team of 12 male and one female police officer arrested Rishikesh while he was playing cards with friends. The arrest was carried out in a meticulous and planned manner, which the police described as a significant success. Interrogation of both accused is on to recover the stolen gold and diamonds, and major revelations are expected soon, said a police officer.