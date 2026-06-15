ETV Bharat / state

Myanmar Woman Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border For Allegedly Using Fake Indian Identity

Motihari: Security agencies have arrested a Myanmar national from the Haraiya Customs Checkpost in Raxaul along the India-Nepal border for allegedly living in India using forged identity documents and attempting to flee to Thailand via Nepal, officials said on Monday.

The arrest was made on Sunday following specific intelligence inputs received by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police. A special checking drive was launched at the border checkpoint, during which officials intercepted a suspicious woman and questioned her.

During interrogation, the woman identified herself as Buma Devi, daughter of Man Bahadur Basnet and a resident of Makhanti, Myitkyina, Yangon, Myanmar. She told investigators that she was in a relationship with Mohammad Saddam Mansoori, a resident of Ward No. 9, Raghunath Rasulpur village under the Majorganj police station area of Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

According to officials, the two had allegedly married, following which the woman adopted a fake Indian identity to remain in the country. Investigators say she obtained an Aadhaar card under the name Anjum Khatoon and had been living in India illegally using the forged identity.