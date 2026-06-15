Myanmar Woman Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border For Allegedly Using Fake Indian Identity
The arrest was made following specific intelligence inputs received by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST|
Updated : June 15, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Motihari: Security agencies have arrested a Myanmar national from the Haraiya Customs Checkpost in Raxaul along the India-Nepal border for allegedly living in India using forged identity documents and attempting to flee to Thailand via Nepal, officials said on Monday.
The arrest was made on Sunday following specific intelligence inputs received by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police. A special checking drive was launched at the border checkpoint, during which officials intercepted a suspicious woman and questioned her.
During interrogation, the woman identified herself as Buma Devi, daughter of Man Bahadur Basnet and a resident of Makhanti, Myitkyina, Yangon, Myanmar. She told investigators that she was in a relationship with Mohammad Saddam Mansoori, a resident of Ward No. 9, Raghunath Rasulpur village under the Majorganj police station area of Sitamarhi district in Bihar.
According to officials, the two had allegedly married, following which the woman adopted a fake Indian identity to remain in the country. Investigators say she obtained an Aadhaar card under the name Anjum Khatoon and had been living in India illegally using the forged identity.
Security agencies said the woman was attempting to travel to Thailand through Nepal when her documents raised suspicion during routine checks at the border. Further questioning allegedly exposed the forged identity and her travel plans. Officials recovered a fake Aadhaar card and other documents from her possession.
"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman is a Myanmar citizen who was living in India under the false identity of Anjum Khatoon using a fake Aadhaar card. She was planning to travel to Thailand through Nepal. The documents are being verified, and action will be taken under the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act," said Manish Anand, an SSB security officer.
After completing legal formalities, the accused was produced before a court. Authorities are now investigating the authenticity of the documents, her route of entry into India, and the possible involvement of a network engaged in preparing forged identity documents.
Police are also examining who assisted the woman in entering India and obtaining fake identification papers. The role of Mohammad Saddam Mansoori is under scrutiny as part of the investigation.
Read More: