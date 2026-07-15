ETV Bharat / state

Myanmar Student Seeks UNHCR Assistance Over Documentation Issues Affecting DU Admission

New Delhi: A letter was sent to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday on behalf of a refugee student from Myanmar, seeking assistance in a matter related to his admission to Delhi University.

The student, Henry Htoo Aung Lin, has applied for admission to the university through the Foreign Students' Registry after completing his schooling in India. His admission process was affected for want of a valid passport, according to the letter.

The letter -- written by advocate and education activist Ashok Agarwal, who is representing Lin before the Delhi High Court -- requested the UNHCR to provide relevant clarification and support regarding the student's status as an asylum seeker.