Myanmar Buddhist Pilgrim Dies In UP's Shravasti

Shravasti: An elderly pilgrim from Myanmar, on a visit to a Buddhist monastery in Shravasti, died at a hospital on Friday.

The pilgrim, Myint A (68) was part of a 20-member delegation from Myanmar which is on a visit to Shravasti's Buddhist monastery. Myint was staying in a hotel and his fell ill.

The hotel staff and others rushed him to the Community Health Centre at Ikouna where doctors declared him brought dead, said police. Lal Saheb Singh, in-charge of new modern police station, rushed to the hospital following which Myint's body was sent for postmortem.

Singh said the cause of Myint's death pilgrim will be known only after the postmortem report is received. Myint's wife Khintoy said he hailed from Pathey Moha in Myanmar. Police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated.