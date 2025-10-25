Myanmar Buddhist Pilgrim Dies In UP's Shravasti
Published : October 25, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Shravasti: An elderly pilgrim from Myanmar, on a visit to a Buddhist monastery in Shravasti, died at a hospital on Friday.
The pilgrim, Myint A (68) was part of a 20-member delegation from Myanmar which is on a visit to Shravasti's Buddhist monastery. Myint was staying in a hotel and his fell ill.
The hotel staff and others rushed him to the Community Health Centre at Ikouna where doctors declared him brought dead, said police. Lal Saheb Singh, in-charge of new modern police station, rushed to the hospital following which Myint's body was sent for postmortem.
Singh said the cause of Myint's death pilgrim will be known only after the postmortem report is received. Myint's wife Khintoy said he hailed from Pathey Moha in Myanmar. Police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated.
Earlier on October 22, a 71-year-old Sri Lankan woman was found dead inside a hotel in Shravasti. The deceased woman was identified as Kodgoda, the wife of Sunil Shanti De Silva, the officials said.
According to officials, a group of 46 tourists from Sri Lanka had come to visit the Buddhist site in Shravasti in the state. On Tuesday, when Kodgoda did not come out of her room, the tourists, with the help of hotel staff, opened the door and found the woman’s body. Following this, the hotel staff called the manager, who informed the police about the incident.
Singh said that on receiving the information, the police officials reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. An investigation into the matter is underway, he said.
